Bristol Airport night flight quota challenged over 'dispensation' protocol

A coalition of residents and local authorities has filed an official complaint with North Somerset Council, alleging that Bristol Airport uses a retrospective dispensation system to bypass limits on night flights.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Игорь Двуреков, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Airport field at night

The 4,000-movement limit

Under its planning permission, Bristol Airport is permitted a maximum of 4,000 air traffic movements (ATMs) between 11.30pm and 6am per year. This quota primarily covers delayed arrivals. However, the planning conditions allow for 'dispensations'-flights that do not count towards the 4,000 limit if they are deemed to have landed due to emergencies or exceptional circumstances.

Procedural control and authority

The Bristol Airport Action Network (BAAN) argues that the dispensation process has evolved from an emergency measure into a routine operational tool. According to the group, the current system permits an average of 800 to 900 flights annually to be excluded from the official quota.

The complaint focuses on who holds the authority to grant these exemptions. Evidence cited by BAAN, including a briefing document from North Somerset Council, suggests that the airport manager possesses the primary power to decide which flights qualify for dispensation. The document states that if the manager decides a flight is disregarded, the council cannot take enforcement action, regardless of whether the decision is deemed unreasonable.

Administrative constraints

Campaigners further allege that the reporting mechanism limits oversight. Rather than notifying the council of each individual dispensation as required, the airport provides the authority with periodic spreadsheets. Local parish councils have also asserted that the panel determining dispensation eligibility consists entirely of airport employees.

Institutional positions

Bristol Airport denies any breach of planning conditions. A spokesperson stated that the airport operates in strict accordance with existing rules and maintains an established protocol with North Somerset Council to review delayed flights. The airport maintains that any flight failing to meet the specific criteria for dispensation is counted toward the 4,000-movement limit.

The complaint now seeks an investigation into whether the frequency of these dispensations constitutes an abuse of the planning system and whether the current distribution of decision-making power allows for sufficient regulatory scrutiny.