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Davao del Sur Government honors six topnotchers in professional licensure examinations

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The Provincial Government of Davao del Sur recognized six Capitol scholars during a convocation on November 9, 2026, after they secured top rankings in their respective professional licensure examinations. The ceremony, held at the Tablizo Gym in Digos City, served as a practical demonstration of the province's investment in its youth through the IHELP ISHARE program.

Jeb Jobet Remolleno Gabriel, a graduate of the Polytechnic College of Davao del Sur, led the awardees after placing first in the August 2026 Licensure Examination for Criminologists with a rating of 93.70 percent. He received a ₱25,000 cash incentive from the provincial government.

Other high-performing scholars honored included Elaiza Jean R. Acuña, who ranked second in the March 2026 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (Secondary Level) with a 95 percent rating, receiving ₱15,000. Additionally, Wendelyn O. Caingcoy (5th), Shaina Ella Raganas (7th), and Windy Marie C. Cawayan (9th) from UM-Digos College-all from the teachers' exam-and Rhein Ivy Macasero Marga (8th) from the criminologists' exam, each received ₱10,000 incentives.

Institutional Framework and Financial Support

The success of these individuals is tied to a broader institutional framework managed by the Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO). The scholarship program currently supports 6,900 students in four-year degree courses with a ₱8,000 tuition subsidy per semester, a figure set to increase to ₱9,000 next year. Another 2,100 students in technical-vocational courses receive ₱5,000 per semester.

The province reported that 1,600 scholars graduated this year. To further expand the safety net, Governor Yvonne Roña Cagas has allocated funds to provide a new ₱3,000 semestral allowance to 400 students at the Davao del Sur State College (DSSC). While tuition at DSSC is free as a state institution, the provincial government intends to mitigate other living and educational expenses for these students.

Vice Governor Marc Cagas noted that the current initiatives are an evolution of the IHELP ISHARE program established by former governor Dodo Cagas. According to PESO Manager Rolly Impas, the program is designed to be adaptable, moving beyond simple tuition aid to produce a steady stream of licensed professionals and skilled workers tailored to the region's economic needs.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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