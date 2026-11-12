World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Tagum City ranks first in Mindanao for locally sourced income with over P1 billion in revenue

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Tagum City has secured the top spot among Mindanao's component cities in total locally sourced income for 2025, with recorded revenues exceeding P1 billion. The figure places the Davao del Norte municipality ahead of other major urban centers in the island, according to a ranking released by its local government.

The city reported P1,000,188,681.14 in total local sources of income, a sum that represents revenues generated from activities within its jurisdiction. These funds typically derive from local tax collections, regulatory fees, service charges, and the operations of local economic enterprises. The Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) tracks these figures through the Statement of Receipts and Expenditures (SRE) to monitor the fiscal performance of local government units.

Tagum's performance distinguishes it significantly from its closest rivals. The city outearned second-place finisher Panabo City by P426,539,902.45. Panabo, also located in Davao del Norte, recorded P573,648,778.69, while Digos City in Davao del Sur placed fifth with P426,017,742.75. The Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) rounded out the Davao Region's representation in the top 10, finishing ninth with P365,523,233.68.

Regional Context

The ranking highlights the breadth of fiscal capacity across Mindanao's urban centers, with three other cities from different parts of the island occupying the remaining high-ranking positions.

Pagadian City in Zamboanga del Sur took third place with P572,406,008.29, narrowly trailing Panabo. Koronadal City in South Cotabato followed in fourth with P435,672,641.69. Other cities in the top 10 include Valencia City in Bukidnon at sixth (P408,550,063.39), Kidapawan City in Cotabato at seventh (P407,783,595.41), Surigao City in Surigao del Norte at eighth (P378,929,295.22), and Ozamiz City in Misamis Occidental at 10th (P357,983,066.69).

Tagum Mayor Rey T. Uy attributed the city's achievement to the daily contributions of its residents and the efforts of local government offices.

"Daghang salamat sa tanan Tagumenyos nga padayon nagamadasigon sa matag-adlaw, ingon man sa mga opisina sa atong lokal nga panggamhanan sa pagpaningkamot arun magmalambuon ang atong syudad,” Uy said, expressing gratitude to the people of Tagum and the local government units for their work in developing the city.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
Biological horror in the deep sea: a bizarre anatomical trap holds the fate of ancient survivors
Animal
Biological horror in the deep sea: a bizarre anatomical trap holds the fate of ancient survivors
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Companies
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Popular
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi

Russian analyst Nikita Mendkovich argues that Washington's pressure to include the EU in Ukraine negotiations contradicts Moscow's strategic logic, citing internal US political constraints and the resulting complexity of a three-party format.

White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace after Abu Dhabi talks, Medinsky says
Europe faces costly choice as US reshapes its security commitments
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov Alexander Shtorm Pigeon Crop Milk: A Unique Hormonal Secretion for Altricial Chick Survival Angela Antonova Chinese-Spec Nissan Pathfinders Reach Russia: A Trade-Off of Size and Service Andrey Mihayloff
Cuba pivots to renewable energy and direct trade as U.S. intervention remains unlikely
Qantas A350-1000ULR sets longest commercial airliner flight record
NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine
NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine
Last materials
Searing fruit in hot butter: technique redefined the limits of a traditional healthy snack
Animals That Kill by Drowning
The power grid of the future vanished: scientists discovered why electrons refuse to work together
Davao del Sur Government honors six topnotchers in professional licensure examinations
Veterinarian links senior cat night wandering and vocalizing to cognitive dysfunction
Tagum City ranks first in Mindanao for locally sourced income with over P1 billion in revenue
Silver Pufferfish Confirmed in Black Sea and Sea of Azov
Costa Rica Housing Costs Push Rent Above 50% of Net Income for Households
North American Sunfish Invades Russian Waterways
Pigeon Crop Milk: A Unique Hormonal Secretion for Altricial Chick Survival
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.