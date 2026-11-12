Tagum City ranks first in Mindanao for locally sourced income with over P1 billion in revenue

Tagum City has secured the top spot among Mindanao's component cities in total locally sourced income for 2025, with recorded revenues exceeding P1 billion. The figure places the Davao del Norte municipality ahead of other major urban centers in the island, according to a ranking released by its local government.

The city reported P1,000,188,681.14 in total local sources of income, a sum that represents revenues generated from activities within its jurisdiction. These funds typically derive from local tax collections, regulatory fees, service charges, and the operations of local economic enterprises. The Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) tracks these figures through the Statement of Receipts and Expenditures (SRE) to monitor the fiscal performance of local government units.

Tagum's performance distinguishes it significantly from its closest rivals. The city outearned second-place finisher Panabo City by P426,539,902.45. Panabo, also located in Davao del Norte, recorded P573,648,778.69, while Digos City in Davao del Sur placed fifth with P426,017,742.75. The Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) rounded out the Davao Region's representation in the top 10, finishing ninth with P365,523,233.68.

Regional Context

The ranking highlights the breadth of fiscal capacity across Mindanao's urban centers, with three other cities from different parts of the island occupying the remaining high-ranking positions.

Pagadian City in Zamboanga del Sur took third place with P572,406,008.29, narrowly trailing Panabo. Koronadal City in South Cotabato followed in fourth with P435,672,641.69. Other cities in the top 10 include Valencia City in Bukidnon at sixth (P408,550,063.39), Kidapawan City in Cotabato at seventh (P407,783,595.41), Surigao City in Surigao del Norte at eighth (P378,929,295.22), and Ozamiz City in Misamis Occidental at 10th (P357,983,066.69).

Tagum Mayor Rey T. Uy attributed the city's achievement to the daily contributions of its residents and the efforts of local government offices.

"Daghang salamat sa tanan Tagumenyos nga padayon nagamadasigon sa matag-adlaw, ingon man sa mga opisina sa atong lokal nga panggamhanan sa pagpaningkamot arun magmalambuon ang atong syudad,” Uy said, expressing gratitude to the people of Tagum and the local government units for their work in developing the city.