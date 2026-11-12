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Costa Rica Housing Costs Push Rent Above 50% of Net Income for Households

World

Housing costs in Costa Rica have escalated beyond a standard budget line item, becoming a primary driver of financial strain for many households. A study presented on the Delfino platform indicates that a significant number of families now allocate more than half of their net monthly income solely to rent.

Costa Rica
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bernard Gagnon, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Costa Rica

This shift disrupts the traditional "50-30-20” financial model, which typically allocates 50% of income to combined needs such as housing, food, and utilities. In the current market, housing expenses alone consume this entire portion, leaving residents without sufficient funds for essential living costs.

Residents face a cyclical barrier to homeownership. High rental rates deplete savings necessary for mortgage down payments, while banks maintain strict lending requirements, effectively closing the path to owning a home. Consequently, renting has shifted from a temporary arrangement to a forced necessity, diverting resources from long-term capital building or investment and hindering economic mobility for entire demographic segments.

Gentrification is cited as a key catalyst for this crisis. Data from the National State Program (Programa Estado de la Nación), referencing works by P. Smith and research by Perez (2025), notes that working-class neighborhoods are rapidly transforming into elite leisure and residential zones for affluent populations. In the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), this dynamic alters the urban landscape to serve the premium segment.

The real estate market exhibits a paradox: a large volume of vacant, high-end properties coexists with a severe shortage of affordable housing. Square meters are increasingly valued as investment assets rather than functional living space. Artyur Volkov, a real estate specialist, noted that when housing becomes a tool for speculative capital accumulation, accessibility for the middle class inevitably declines, turning a basic need into a chronic financial burden.

This market orientation toward super-profits rather than the basic right to comfortable living creates long-term social risks, negatively impacting investments in human capital and overall consumer spending.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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