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Anif Warns of Colombian Fiscal Crisis if Deficit Exceeds 9% of GDP by 2027

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Colombia faces a potential fiscal crisis with a projected state deficit exceeding 9% of GDP by 2027 if immediate corrective measures are not implemented, according to Jose Ignacio Lopez, chairman of the Colombian Financial Industry Association (Anif). The association estimates that public debt will surpass 70% of GDP by 2029, creating a scenario where debt servicing, pensions, and transfers exceed total tax revenues. This would force the government to borrow funds simply to maintain basic expenditures on healthcare, education, security, and public salaries.

Colombia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Norma Gòmez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Colombia

To stabilize the budget, Anif supports the initiatives of Abelardo De La Espriella, specifically the privatization of strategic assets and the gradual removal of fuel subsidies. Proposed measures include selling shares in ISA, an electrical and oil-and-gas company owned by the state corporation Ecopetrol, as well as the state's remaining 8.75% stake in Ecopetrol itself. These transactions would increase private sector ownership in the oil company to 20%.

Anif identifies a structural imbalance in the current fiscal plan: 54% of the budgetary correction is driven by increased contributions from citizens and businesses, while only 35% comes from cuts in government spending. The association warns that this distribution places a disproportionate burden on operational costs for the private sector.

Specific concerns center on the Value Added Tax (VAT). While a rebate system exists for vulnerable households, 62% of the taxable consumer basket consists of intermediate goods and services. This increases costs for production sectors, potentially eroding their competitiveness. Furthermore, reducing deductions for employer contributions is expected to increase costs for businesses paying employees between three and four times the minimum monthly wage by approximately 315,000 to 950,000 pesos.

The association also warns that raising excise taxes on alcohol and tobacco may backfire by stimulating illicit trade, thereby shrinking the legal tax base. Anif attributes the current instability to chronic fiscal imbalances and obligations assumed by previous administrations without sustainable funding sources.

The objective of the current tax reform is to achieve a fiscal corrector of 4.7% of GDP by 2030. As a means to reduce budget dependence on oil and gas revenues, Anif proposes indexing the price of diesel by 100 pesos per liter to lower government subsidies. Together with asset privatization, these steps are framed as necessary to prevent defaults on payments to public sector employees and social benefit recipients.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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