Senate of Brazil begins review of government initiative to lower public expenditure growth ceiling

The government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has submitted a proposal to the Senate to amend fiscal control regulations. The initiative seeks to lower the maximum growth threshold for government spending above the inflation rate, reducing the limit from 2.5% to 2% during periods of spending restraint.

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The measure is intended to tighten budgetary discipline. By adjusting this coefficient, the government would restrict the executive branch's ability to increase real budget expenditures, establishing a lower ceiling for public funding during fiscal consolidation.

The document currently remains a proposal. The new limits will not become mandatory unless the project is approved and voted upon by the Senate. Following the passage of the law, the mechanism would restrict the volume of resources available for government programs and obligations that exceed inflation indexing.