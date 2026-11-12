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Gigantic sums vanish from the budget: mental health crisis in Singapore hit a critical price point

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An Access Partnership report published November 10 indicates that mental health challenges among Singapore's workforce are creating a direct financial burden of 19.6 billion Singapore dollars for 2025. This figure exceeds the country's annual healthcare operating expenses of 18.5 billion Singapore dollars. Projections suggest the burden will rise to 21.7 billion Singapore dollars by 2030, representing 2.3% of the nation's GDP.

Emotional burnout at work
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Emotional burnout at work

Employers bear 94% of the total economic damage. These losses are driven by presenteeism-where employees remain at work despite reduced productivity-absenteeism, and the costs associated with replacing departing staff. The remaining 6% of the financial burden is distributed among employees, their caregivers, and the state. The report notes that the availability of medical services does not eliminate the economic burden unless paired with job preservation or support systems.

Drawing on WHO guidelines for mental health in the workplace, the report identifies three tiers of organizational intervention with specific returns on investment: organizational mental health promotion programs yield 6.20 dollars per dollar spent, supervisor and manager training yields 7.50 dollars, and employee assistance programs (EAPs) yield 5.20 dollars. These interventions could potentially reduce losses by 2.6 to 5.4 billion Singapore dollars by 2030, depending on the level of investment from the state and employers.

Despite the existence of the National Mental Health and Well-being Strategy, the iWorkHealth psychosocial risk assessment tool, and the Tripartite Advisory on Mental Health in the Workplace, institutional gaps remain. Support mechanisms rarely reach small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), where the majority of employees are concentrated. Additionally, a lack of quality standards for manager training complicates the assessment of effectiveness.

A significant gap exists between the availability of services and their actual use. While 93% of companies report having mental health support programs, only 5% of employees actually utilize employee assistance programs (EAPs). This indicates that the formal presence of institutional tools does not guarantee actual access to support for workers.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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