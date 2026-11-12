Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan launched Darbaza-Maktaaral railway line testing for coal exports

The Darbaza-Maktaaral railway line connecting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan has entered the testing phase, with a trial shipment of Kazakhstani coal dispatched in October. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced the move during a Samruk-Kazyna fund board meeting, noting that full operational status is scheduled for December 2026 upon completion of construction.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ЛёХЕР, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Railway

The 152-kilometer line, with a primary section of nearly 130 kilometers, is designed to alleviate congestion on the existing Saryagash-Tashkent route. By providing a direct connection to the Syrdarya station in Uzbekistan, the project creates a new physical corridor for cargo volume increases without requiring the expansion of the older infrastructure.

The addition of this capacity alters Uzbekistan's transit geometry, diversifying access to markets in China, Russia, and Belarus. The line is positioned as a component of the North-South International Transport Corridor, linking the region to Iran and Middle Eastern states via the Syrdarya hub.