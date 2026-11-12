India Department of Telecommunications blocks 129 websites based on forged court orders

India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT) blocked 129 betting websites based on two forged court orders, according to a Reuters investigation. The incident reveals a critical failure in the verification process of the country's internet censorship apparatus, where administrative action was triggered by external falsifications rather than legal mandates.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved The scales of justice and the judge’s gavel

The DoT issued blocking directives to internet service providers on July 21 and September 2, citing electronic copies of rulings from High Courts in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Subsequent audits of court registries confirmed that no such rulings existed. The Registrar of the Rajasthan High Court verified the orders as fraudulent, and the Allahabad High Court in Uttar Pradesh has since launched a police investigation into the forgery.

The fraudulent documents utilized official state emblems and blue court seals to simulate authenticity. In the case of the Allahabad order, the perpetrators included a QR code for verification; however, the code linked to a random webpage featuring a fictitious case number. The orders were submitted to government officials by individuals identifying as lawyers, Aryan Chaudhary and Kartikey Pandey, though the provided email addresses proved unreachable.

The gap between India's stringent content control policies and its execution is highlighted by the DoT's failure to cross-reference the electronic documents with official court registries before enforcing the blocks. Further bureaucratic inertia was noted as the fraudulent orders remained on the ministry's official website even after the forgery was discovered.

This vulnerability extends beyond gambling sites. The platform X previously reported receiving fraudulent police directives aimed at removing accounts belonging to human rights groups. The Supreme Court of India has previously warned that the forgery of judicial signatures undermines public trust, a risk now compounded by the increasing use of AI to generate fake legal precedents.

While gambling is illegal in India, the removal of these 129 resources occurred without judicial oversight. The episode demonstrates that the current mechanism for internet blocking remains susceptible to third-party manipulation through the imitation of legal documents.