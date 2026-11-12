A devastating blow to cartels in Ecuador: strict measures cut regional homicide rates nearly in half

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa reported that 178 homicides occurred between November 1 and November 10, a 48% decrease from the 342 killings recorded during the same period last year.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Diego Delso, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Quito

Noboa attributed the decline to the implementation of curfews in the provinces of Guayas, El Oro, Esmeraldas, Manabi, and Los Rios. The administration stated these measures were designed to disrupt the logistics and economic operations of criminal groups in high-violence regions.

The president said the timing of the restrictions was based on a four-year analysis of historical data showing a recurring spike in crime in early November. He linked this trend to the conclusion of coca harvests in Colombia, increased gold trafficking, and a rise in general crime leading up to the New Year holidays.

Regarding operational efforts, Noboa claimed that 90% of organized crime leaders have been detained during his presidency. He cited the legal proceedings against a father and son from the Estrada family, suspected of ties to narcotics and weapons trafficking, as an example of this work.

Noboa further noted that the extradition of high-level criminals to the United States encourages cooperation with law enforcement and prevents the country from serving as a sanctuary for transnational actors. Additionally, Communications Secretary Irene Velez highlighted a new "anti-mafia" law that criminalizes membership in organized crime groups, intended to deter the recruitment of youth.

Amid these statistics, political violence continues. On November 9, three people were killed in an armed attack in the Huaquillas canton of El Oro province, including former mayor and candidate Ronald Farfán and city council candidate Cristian Rugel. Noboa confirmed evidence of organized crime involvement in the attacks and stated that some political figures may be linked to the illegal trafficking of drugs, weapons, and mercury.