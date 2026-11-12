Brazil Government Proposes 80 Billion Reais Fiscal Adjustment Through 2027

The administration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has initiated discussions with the Senate regarding a fiscal adjustment package designed to reduce government expenditures by up to 80 billion reais by 2027. The central mechanism under consideration involves modifying the calculation formula for mandatory spending on health and education, rather than implementing direct budget cuts.

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The proposed Provisional Legislative Measure (PLP) aims to exclude "extraordinary revenues” from oil and gas production from the base used to calculate constitutional minimums. Currently, at least 15% of net current revenue (RCL) must be allocated to health, and 18% of tax revenue, after deducting transfers to states and municipalities, must go to education. Removing oil windfalls from this calculation base would automatically lower the mandatory spending totals without setting explicit nominal limits.

In August, the Senate permitted the exclusion of oil revenues from the RCL calculation only in cases of a fiscal deficit. The current government proposal seeks to expand this mechanism, allowing the exclusion of such revenues regardless of the budget's final result, even if the government records a surplus. The Constitutional Fund of the Federal District, which finances public services in the capital, may also be affected.

Under the current rules, the 2027 draft budget allocates 272.2 billion reais for health and 141.2 billion reais for education. Altering the calculation formula would allow the government to regain control over these figures, which have become rigid obligations in recent years. The financing dynamics for these sectors have shifted multiple times: from 2017 to 2023, during the expenditure ceiling period, mandatory minimums were indexed only to inflation. With the new fiscal framework introduced in 2024, spending became tied to the growth of government revenues, placing additional strain on the budget.

This adjustment attempt is a response to pressure from financial markets following Lula's re-election in October, when investors expressed skepticism about the sustainability of public accounts. The government is attempting to balance promises to expand social programs with the need to stabilize national debt.

The 80 billion reais figure represents an estimated target for the entire package of measures. The precise portion intended to be saved through changes to the health and education formulas has not yet been disclosed, as legal details and specific calculations are still being coordinated with parliamentarians.