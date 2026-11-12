World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Caspian Sea Hits New Low as Logistics and Biodiversity Face Severe Strains
Mindanao Development Authority holds high-level policy dialogue on energy future in Davao
Mexico's 2027 Budget Draft Shows 1.358 Trillion Peso Deficit and Increased Federal Transfers
Autumn-Winter 2026/27 Fashion Trends: Designers shift to saturated hues and structured tailoring
Brazilian Toll Operators Seek 5% Rate Hike for Tax Transition
Kazakhstan Plans 20,000 Ton Gasoline Export to Tajikistan While Seeking Druzhba Pipeline Restart
Casualwear boundaries collapsed: geometry shifted the focus toward a stricter suit aesthetic
Bolton Council formally adopts new national planning regulations following procedural deadlock
Finland Urges Residents to Stop Window Washing

Brazil Government Proposes 80 Billion Reais Fiscal Adjustment Through 2027

World

The administration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has initiated discussions with the Senate regarding a fiscal adjustment package designed to reduce government expenditures by up to 80 billion reais by 2027. The central mechanism under consideration involves modifying the calculation formula for mandatory spending on health and education, rather than implementing direct budget cuts.

The flag of Brazil
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
The flag of Brazil

The proposed Provisional Legislative Measure (PLP) aims to exclude "extraordinary revenues” from oil and gas production from the base used to calculate constitutional minimums. Currently, at least 15% of net current revenue (RCL) must be allocated to health, and 18% of tax revenue, after deducting transfers to states and municipalities, must go to education. Removing oil windfalls from this calculation base would automatically lower the mandatory spending totals without setting explicit nominal limits.

In August, the Senate permitted the exclusion of oil revenues from the RCL calculation only in cases of a fiscal deficit. The current government proposal seeks to expand this mechanism, allowing the exclusion of such revenues regardless of the budget's final result, even if the government records a surplus. The Constitutional Fund of the Federal District, which finances public services in the capital, may also be affected.

Under the current rules, the 2027 draft budget allocates 272.2 billion reais for health and 141.2 billion reais for education. Altering the calculation formula would allow the government to regain control over these figures, which have become rigid obligations in recent years. The financing dynamics for these sectors have shifted multiple times: from 2017 to 2023, during the expenditure ceiling period, mandatory minimums were indexed only to inflation. With the new fiscal framework introduced in 2024, spending became tied to the growth of government revenues, placing additional strain on the budget.

This adjustment attempt is a response to pressure from financial markets following Lula's re-election in October, when investors expressed skepticism about the sustainability of public accounts. The government is attempting to balance promises to expand social programs with the need to stabilize national debt.

The 80 billion reais figure represents an estimated target for the entire package of measures. The precise portion intended to be saved through changes to the health and education formulas has not yet been disclosed, as legal details and specific calculations are still being coordinated with parliamentarians.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Now reading
Finland Urges Residents to Stop Window Washing
World
Finland Urges Residents to Stop Window Washing
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability

PS-90A engines lag Western peers by 15-20% in efficiency, and Tu-214s require a three-person crew, adding fixed labor costs absent in two-pilot Boeing and Airbus cockpits.

Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace after Abu Dhabi talks, Medinsky says
Qantas A350-1000ULR sets longest commercial airliner flight record
Why a small kidney stone can be more dangerous than a large one Alexander Shtorm Winter Fragrance Selections Defined by Accord Structure Marina Lebedeva NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine Andrey Nikolaev
NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine
Cuba pivots to renewable energy and direct trade as U.S. intervention remains unlikely
Russian Coal Exporters Face 55% Railway Capacity Ceiling as Port Costs Double
Russian Coal Exporters Face 55% Railway Capacity Ceiling as Port Costs Double
Last materials
Brazilian Toll Operators Seek 5% Rate Hike for Tax Transition
Kazakhstan Plans 20,000 Ton Gasoline Export to Tajikistan While Seeking Druzhba Pipeline Restart
Casualwear boundaries collapsed: geometry shifted the focus toward a stricter suit aesthetic
Bolton Council formally adopts new national planning regulations following procedural deadlock
Finland Urges Residents to Stop Window Washing
Kazakhstan identifies 1990s talent outflow as primary driver of scientific efficiency decline
Guyana Awards $800 Million in Contracts for Potaro-Siparuni Region Road Rehabilitation
Iran and Iraq Sign Agreement for Joint AI Master's Program
Geological analysis exposes vulnerability of Bhubaneswar high-rise structures to seismic waves
Argentina Resumes Hydroelectric Complex in Santa Cruz After Three-Year Freeze
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.