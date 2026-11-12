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Mindanao Development Authority holds high-level policy dialogue on energy future in Davao

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) convened a high-level policy dialogue in Davao to address the island's widening gap between growing economic activity and its electrical infrastructure. Titled "PowerForward Mindanao: A Mindanaoan Dialogue on the Future of Energy,” the event brought together government agencies, utility executives, investors, and development partners to align strategies for expanding electricity access and stabilizing the regional grid.

MinDA Chairperson and National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno framed the discussion around three interconnected pillars: economic growth, universal access, and system resilience. According to Magno, these elements constitute a single agenda that no individual agency, utility company, or local government unit can manage in isolation. He noted that the rising demand for electricity in Mindanao is a direct indicator of expanding commercial and industrial activity, underscoring the necessity for sustained capital injection into power generation, transmission networks, and emerging energy technologies.

Political and Industrial Alignment

Energy Undersecretary Giovanni Bacordo emphasized that energy security in the region transcends purely economic metrics. Bacordo described reliable power as a foundation for lasting peace and economic independence, arguing that electrifying homes and powering industrial engines contributes directly to social stability.

Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib echoed this sentiment, stating that the strength of Mindanao's economy is contingent on the availability of reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity. "If we want to strengthen Mindanao's economy and expand opportunities for our people, we must ensure that reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity is within everyone's reach,” Jubahib said.

Key Stakeholders and Operational Context

The dialogue included senior officials and executives from major energy operators, signaling a coordinated approach to regional planning. Participants included Arturo Milan, co-chairperson of Regional Development Council 11; James Bantilan, commander of the Philippine Army 1001st Brigade; and representatives from key distribution and generation entities.

Industry representation featured Celso "C3" Caballero III, president of AboitizPower Transition Business Group; Ronaldo "Aldo" Ramos, president and chief operating officer of AboitizPower Distribution Utilities; Juan Eugenio L. Roxas, president and CEO of FDC Utilities Inc.; Enriczar Tia, president and general manager of Davao Light and Power Co. Inc.; and Oscar "Carey" de Venecia Jr., vice chairman and CEO of Basic Energy Corp.

Other attendees included Rolando Villavicencio, CEO of PowerVenture Inc.; Michelle Cadorna, chief operating officer of PowerVenture Inc.; Celine Marie B. Pastor, first vice president and chief sustainability officer of Land Bank of the Philippines; Roderick Z. Fernandez, vice president for Project Development at FDC Green Energy Corp.; Vina Araneta-Pilapil, head of PTV Mindanao; and Rolando C. Villalobos, assistant vice president and head of Mindanao System Operations at National Grid Corp. of the Philippines.

MinDA stated that securing a stable and affordable power supply is critical to attracting foreign and domestic investment, generating employment, and enhancing the island's competitiveness within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). The agency aligned these efforts with the administration's Bagong Pilipinas agenda, prioritizing public-private partnerships and coordinated regional planning to develop long-term energy infrastructure.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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