Bolton Council formally adopts new national planning regulations following procedural deadlock

Bolton Council has formally accepted new national planning regulations, ending a period in which the local authority was operating outside the law. The decision, taken at an additional full council meeting, resolves a procedural deadlock that had rendered the borough's planning system legally inert since November 1.

Previously, the council was in breach of statutory requirements because it had failed to implement delegation changes mandated by England's new national planning rules. A majority of councillors rejected these changes in early October, meaning that from November 1 onwards, any planning decisions made by the authority were unlawful. This created a situation where no committee meetings could legally take place, effectively paralysing the local planning service.

The accepted motion records that the council faces "severe administrative and operational risks" if it continues to refuse the new framework. While the resolution accepts the legal obligations, it was passed "under protest," with councillors citing the undermining of local democratic accountability and the involvement of ward members. The motion also outlines an intention to challenge the legal framework via the Secretary of State, potentially in coordination with other local authorities.

Under the new rules, which took effect on November 1, a greater proportion of planning applications will be decided by senior planning officers rather than elected committees. This shift is intended to streamline the decision-making process. However, larger and more contentious applications will still require approval by a planning committee. The government asserts that these changes will improve efficiency and reduce the number of decisions overturned on appeal.

Coun Akhtar Zaman, the leader of the council, stated that while the authority is unhappy with the proposals and believes they will affect decision-making, it is a statutory duty to enact the legislation. He warned that any member voting against the change would be abandoning their legal duties, as continued refusal would result in all planning decisions being deemed unlawful by courts.

Opposition to the new regime remains vocal. Nadim Muslim, the Conservative group leader, stated his group would have voted against the motion, arguing that accepting the changes results in a committee stripped of "real substance," whereas rejecting them risks eliminating the planning committee entirely. Conversely, Hanif Alli, the Green Party leader, supported the amended motion, describing it as a sensible middle road that allows the department to function while preparing for further lobbying and legal challenges.