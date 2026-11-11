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Geological analysis exposes vulnerability of Bhubaneswar high-rise structures to seismic waves

World

A comprehensive seismic microzonation study by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has identified a significant disparity in earthquake vulnerability across Bhubaneswar, revealing that the city's eastern growth belt is at a substantially higher risk than previously assumed under national standards.

While Bhubaneswar is generally classified under Zone III (moderate risk) according to the national seismic zoning map, the NCS findings indicate that the geological composition of the eastern sectors-specifically along the Kuakhai and Daya river corridors-can amplify earthquake shaking by up to three times. This amplification is primarily driven by thick alluvial deposits and deeper bedrock, which contrast sharply with the stiffer ground found in the city's central and western regions.

The technical data reveals a critical gap between current building codes and actual ground conditions. The national seismic design code prescribes a design shaking level of 0.08g for the region. However, the NCS study found that certain pockets in eastern Bhubaneswar could experience peak ground acceleration (PGA) between 0.14g and 0.17g. In extreme, rare scenarios, this figure could rise to 0.20-0.27g, significantly exceeding the code's maximum value of 0.16g.

To reach these conclusions, the NCS conducted an extensive field investigation across 420 sq km, utilizing the following methodology:

  • Ground Vibration Analysis: Natural vibration characteristics were measured at 1,650 distinct locations.
  • Subsurface Profiling: Boreholes were drilled to depths of 30 metres, with specific investigations extending to 100 metres.
  • Material Testing: Over 1,200 soil samples were analyzed in laboratories.
  • Parameter Mapping: The team assessed six key metrics, including shear wave velocity, depth of engineering bedrock, and predominant ground frequency.

The study highlights a stark geological divide. In western and central Bhubaneswar, the engineering bedrock is relatively shallow (2-20 metres), and shear wave velocity in the upper 30 metres ranges from 360 to 760 m/s, indicating stable, stiff ground. In contrast, the eastern belt's bedrock descends to depths of up to 86 metres, and shear wave velocity drops to 184-360 m/s, characterizing the soil as "soft."

G Suresh, Director of the NCS, explained that this variation introduces the risk of resonance. Ground frequency in the east often falls below 4 Hz, whereas it exceeds 10 Hz in the center. When the natural frequency of the ground matches the vibration frequency of a building-such as a 10-storey building vibrating at approximately 1 Hz-the intensity of the shaking is magnified.

This discovery has immediate implications for urban planning and structural engineering in Odisha's capital. As Bhubaneswar undergoes rapid vertical expansion, the NCS warns that treating the city as a uniform seismic zone is a dangerous oversight. The agency emphasizes that high-rise buildings, bridges, and critical infrastructure in eastern localities-including Chakeisiani, Pahala, Old Town, and Uttara-require more stringent engineering interventions and site-specific seismic designs to mitigate the risk of structural failure during a seismic event.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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