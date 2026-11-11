U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent moves to military base amid Iranian threats

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has relocated from his Washington, D. C.-area residence to a military base following heightened security concerns related to threats from Iran. A Treasury Department spokesperson confirmed the move, stating that the secretary "remains committed to executing Operation Economic Outcast and maintaining the blockade,” which officials say is targeting the collapse of Iran's economy. The department emphasized that Bessent "will not be deterred by the Iranian regime's threats.”

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent looks on as President Donald Trump and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines participate in a bilateral meeting

The relocation followed a specific security incident linked to media coverage. A source familiar with the situation told CBS News that a Wall Street Journal article included an online photo that allowed Bessent's Georgetown home to be geo-located. This exposure triggered increased security concerns, ultimately prompting the decision to move his primary residence to a military installation. The New York Times was the first to report on the relocation.

Institutional Context and Threat Assessment

The move aligns with broader warnings issued by U. S. national security officials regarding Iran's targeting of American personnel. Jay Clayton, the U. S. national intelligence chief, sent an unclassified memo to Secretary of State Marco Rubio last month warning that Iran had "substantially increased” its efforts to target Americans in the Middle East and beyond. According to anonymous sources cited by The New York Times, Iranian plotting against current and former U. S. officials, including Bessent, has reached a "more advanced stage.”

In response to these threats, the State Department has adjusted staffing at diplomatic posts across the Middle East, while the U. S. military has reduced its footprint in the region. These measures come amid concerns about direct threats from Iran and attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen. Additionally, the U. S. military recently removed some aircraft from two British bases following reported threats.

Despite the security measures, the administration continues to press its economic strategy against Tehran. Treasury Secretary Bessent has spearheaded a campaign he described as an "economic onslaught” through a network of sanctions. Secretary of State Rubio stated on Tuesday that there is no need to resume major combat operations against Iran, citing the effectiveness of these economic sanctions and other restrictions in achieving U. S. objectives.