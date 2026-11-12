India's DoT blocks 129 betting sites using forged court orders

A significant breach in India's digital regulatory framework has come to light after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) blocked 129 betting websites based on forged court orders. The incident reveals a critical vulnerability in the government's content removal mechanism, where high-level directives were issued to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) without the verification of the underlying judicial mandates.

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The process unfolded through two separate directives issued on July 21 and September 2. Both instructions were accompanied by emailed documents purporting to be orders from the High Courts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Specifically, 34 websites were blocked following a fraudulent order attributed to the Rajasthan High Court, while 95 sites were targeted via a fake order from the Allahabad High Court.

The discrepancy between official policy and implementation became evident only after a Reuters investigation. Upon inquiry, the Rajasthan High Court's registrar confirmed the order was fraudulent and did not exist on the court's servers. Similarly, the Allahabad High Court has since filed a police complaint on November 6, initiating an investigation into forgery and cheating against unknown persons.

The sophistication of the forgeries highlights a systemic gap. The fraudulent documents featured official blue court seals, national emblems, and in the case of the Allahabad order, a QR code. While the QR code was intended to provide a veneer of authenticity, it merely redirected to a random webpage displaying a fabricated case number (Writ -- A 30480/2026). The directives were signed by individuals identifying as advocates-Aryan Chaudhary and Kartikey Pandey-neither of whom provided valid responses to inquiries.

This failure in the verification chain is particularly notable given the strict nature of India's IT laws, which allow for rapid takedowns in the interest of national security. The fact that these orders were published on the DoT's official website and acted upon by ISPs without prior validation by the issuing courts suggests a reliance on procedural formality over factual verification.

The incident mirrors a broader global trend of legal fabrications, including the use of AI-generated precedents, which recently led the Supreme Court of India to set aside tribunal orders based on non-existent judgments. Furthermore, the platform X (formerly Twitter) recently reported similar issues where police directives sent to free speech groups were found to be fake.

The outcome of this process demonstrates that while the state possesses powerful tools for digital censorship and regulation, the administrative pipeline lacks the necessary safeguards to prevent third-party actors from weaponising the legal system to target specific online entities.