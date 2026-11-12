World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

India's DoT blocks 129 betting sites using forged court orders

World

A significant breach in India's digital regulatory framework has come to light after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) blocked 129 betting websites based on forged court orders. The incident reveals a critical vulnerability in the government's content removal mechanism, where high-level directives were issued to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) without the verification of the underlying judicial mandates.

Online casino
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Online casino

The process unfolded through two separate directives issued on July 21 and September 2. Both instructions were accompanied by emailed documents purporting to be orders from the High Courts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Specifically, 34 websites were blocked following a fraudulent order attributed to the Rajasthan High Court, while 95 sites were targeted via a fake order from the Allahabad High Court.

The discrepancy between official policy and implementation became evident only after a Reuters investigation. Upon inquiry, the Rajasthan High Court's registrar confirmed the order was fraudulent and did not exist on the court's servers. Similarly, the Allahabad High Court has since filed a police complaint on November 6, initiating an investigation into forgery and cheating against unknown persons.

The sophistication of the forgeries highlights a systemic gap. The fraudulent documents featured official blue court seals, national emblems, and in the case of the Allahabad order, a QR code. While the QR code was intended to provide a veneer of authenticity, it merely redirected to a random webpage displaying a fabricated case number (Writ -- A 30480/2026). The directives were signed by individuals identifying as advocates-Aryan Chaudhary and Kartikey Pandey-neither of whom provided valid responses to inquiries.

This failure in the verification chain is particularly notable given the strict nature of India's IT laws, which allow for rapid takedowns in the interest of national security. The fact that these orders were published on the DoT's official website and acted upon by ISPs without prior validation by the issuing courts suggests a reliance on procedural formality over factual verification.

The incident mirrors a broader global trend of legal fabrications, including the use of AI-generated precedents, which recently led the Supreme Court of India to set aside tribunal orders based on non-existent judgments. Furthermore, the platform X (formerly Twitter) recently reported similar issues where police directives sent to free speech groups were found to be fake.

The outcome of this process demonstrates that while the state possesses powerful tools for digital censorship and regulation, the administrative pipeline lacks the necessary safeguards to prevent third-party actors from weaponising the legal system to target specific online entities.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace after Abu Dhabi talks, Medinsky says
Asia
Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace after Abu Dhabi talks, Medinsky says
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
Columnists
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability

PS-90A engines lag Western peers by 15-20% in efficiency, and Tu-214s require a three-person crew, adding fixed labor costs absent in two-pilot Boeing and Airbus cockpits.

Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace after Abu Dhabi talks, Medinsky says
Qantas A350-1000ULR sets longest commercial airliner flight record
Chinese-Spec Nissan Pathfinders Reach Russia: A Trade-Off of Size and Service Andrey Mihayloff Why a small kidney stone can be more dangerous than a large one Alexander Shtorm Winter Fragrance Selections Defined by Accord Structure Marina Lebedeva
NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine
Cuba pivots to renewable energy and direct trade as U.S. intervention remains unlikely
Europe faces costly choice as US reshapes its security commitments
Europe faces costly choice as US reshapes its security commitments
Last materials
India's DoT blocks 129 betting sites using forged court orders
Northumbria Police introduces 'Supporting Women Away from Custody' programme
India streamlines visa regime to cut bureaucratic hurdles for foreign nationals
Bristol Airport night flight quota challenged over 'dispensation' protocol
Belgee X70: Drivetrain Choice Dictates Ownership Cost
Chinese-Spec Nissan Pathfinders Reach Russia: A Trade-Off of Size and Service
SPH Media Cyberattack Exposes Nine Percent of Customer Data
Tank 300 After 2,000 km: Ergonomic Fatigue and Cargo Limits Define Its Role
First major hotel expansion since 1986 to start at Wānaka's Mount Iron
ICT and AI skills drive premium compensation in Philippine market
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.