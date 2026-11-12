India streamlines visa regime to cut bureaucratic hurdles for foreign nationals

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has further streamlined India's visa regime to reduce bureaucratic hurdles for foreign nationals seeking travel, education, and medical care. Effective August 27, 2026, the government has consolidated the number of primary visa categories from 13 down to nine, while sub-categories have been trimmed from 49 to 23.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Yann; edited by Jim Carter, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Taj Mahal

The most immediate impact for applicants is a significant reduction in paperwork. According to the MHA, the number of fields required in visa application forms across all 23 sub-categories has been cut by 65-70%, aimed at making the process faster and more user-friendly.

A key part of this overhaul is the reorganising of the Student Visa into two distinct tiers. The S-1 Visa now covers school, graduate, and post-graduate education. Meanwhile, the S-2 Visa is designated for PhD scholars, research students, visiting faculty, scientific expeditions, and exchange programmes. Students who enrol through the 'Study in India' portal may now be granted an e-S1 Visa with multiple-entry facilities, valid for up to five years or the duration of their course, whichever is shorter.

Additionally, the government has renamed the Tourist Visa as the Visitor Visa and reorganised the provisions governing business and medical visas. This latest move follows a previous rationalisation exercise in October 2025, which had already reduced the number of main categories from 22 to 13.

The MHA is currently updating its IT infrastructure to support these changes. Visas under the revised framework are expected to be issued by the end of 2026.