SPH Media Cyberattack Exposes Nine Percent of Customer Data

The Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have launched investigations into SPH Media following a series of cyberattacks that compromised the personal information of approximately 9% of its customer database.

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Between November 4 and November 8, five systems were targeted in what the company describes as a coordinated effort by a single threat actor. The breach resulted in the exposure of names, email addresses, mailing addresses, and phone numbers. SPH Media reported that financial details and account access credentials remained secure.

Under regulatory protocols, SPH Media notified the PDPC, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), the IMDA, and the police. The CSA is currently monitoring the situation, while the IMDA and PDPC are conducting formal investigations. These agencies have directed SPH Media to contain the impact of the breaches and determine the precise cause of the vulnerability.

The company has engaged external cybersecurity experts to secure the affected systems and has issued notifications to the impacted customers regarding the risk of phishing and scams associated with the leaked contact data.

Institutional Context of Recent Data Breaches

This incident follows a cluster of reported data exposures across various sectors in Singapore. On November 6, M1 reported a breach involving NRIC or FIN numbers, birth dates, and residential addresses, while the telehealth provider Doctor Anywhere reported a leak of user personal information.

Further institutional vulnerabilities were noted in the aviation and public sectors. Approximately 46,000 Singapore Airlines booking records were accessed via a breach at software provider Amadeus. Additionally, the Singapore Land Authority previously reported the exposure of personal data belonging to 70,000 individuals due to a security breach in a cloud environment managed by IBM.