ICT and AI skills drive premium compensation in Philippine market

As the year closes, many Filipino professionals are evaluating their career trajectories ahead of 2027, weighing factors that extend beyond holiday bonuses. With performance reviews and salary discussions typically peaking at year-end, workers are increasingly analyzing which industries offer the strongest compensation structures for their specific skill sets.

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JobStreet by SEEK recently released its Salary Pulse 2026 Report, providing a data-driven overview of high-paying sectors in the Philippine labor market. The report aggregates data from thousands of monthly full-time job postings on the platform, highlighting typical middle-band salary ranges-from lower-mid to upper-mid pay levels-to help jobseekers assess their market value.

ICT and AI skills drive premium compensation

The Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector continues to command the highest advertised salaries, driven by accelerating corporate adoption of digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI). The supply of workers with specialized technical skills, particularly in AI, remains constrained relative to demand, giving qualified professionals significant leverage in compensation negotiations.

DevOps engineers occupy the top tier of this sector, with advertised monthly salaries ranging from P86,000 to P158,000. Other high-demand roles include data engineers and Java developers, who can earn up to P138,000, followed by full-stack developers at P134,600 and systems engineers at P129,000. In contrast, foundational positions such as IT specialists and IT support staff show advertised starting salary bands between P15,900 and P33,000, reflecting the gap between entry-level support roles and specialized engineering functions.

Specialized qualifications determine earning potential

In healthcare, engineering, and retail, the distinction between entry-level roles and specialized positions creates significant variance in pay. Professional licenses, international accreditations, and technical expertise are key determinants of compensation in these fields.

Healthcare roles requiring specialized skills or international registration command higher wages. US-registered nurses, for example, have advertised monthly salaries ranging from P55,900 to P82,352, while medical coders earn between P51,200 and P79,000. These figures are notably higher than those for locally registered nurses, whose salaries range from P33,420 to P51,000, and staff nurses, who earn between P20,680 and P27,820.

Engineering roles also reflect this pattern, with structural engineers earning between P35,040 and P78,400 and design engineers ranging from P22,200 to P67,500. Electrical and mechanical engineers see salaries between P21,500 and P36,500. In the retail sector, management positions offer substantially higher pay than frontline roles; merchandise managers can earn up to P81,540 monthly, compared with sales associates, whose salaries range from P15,640 to P19,300.

Business support roles also show a clear progression based on responsibility. Entry-level customer service representatives earn between P21,500 and P27,200 monthly. However, those moving into technical troubleshooting, quality assurance, or management roles see significant increases. Quality analysts can earn up to P58,500, while operations managers receive as much as P129,000. Administrative staff start at P15,900, rising to P37,850 for supervisors and P56,000 for executive assistants handling high-level coordination. Virtual assistants also hold competitive positions, with salaries ranging from P21,260 to P43,000.

Strategic alignment for 2027

Dannah Majarocon, managing director of Jobstreet by SEEK Philippines, advises professionals to look beyond headline salary figures when planning their next move. She notes that while talent scarcity can drive higher compensation, it is not the sole factor employers consider. Instead, Majarocon emphasizes finding a fit between a worker's skills and experience and the specific needs of an industry to secure a competitive offer.

For those exploring their options, Jobstreet by SEEK offers tools such as Career Insights and expert advice to support data-driven decisions. Interested jobseekers can explore opportunities at jobstreet. com.ph.