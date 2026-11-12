Supreme Court Weighs DOL's Power to Impose H-2A Fines Without Article III Courts

The U. S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday in a case that tests the constitutional limits of federal agencies' power to impose civil penalties outside of traditional judicial courts. The dispute centers on Sun Valley Orchards, a New Jersey-based employer, and its challenge to a $500,000 fine issued by the Department of Labor (DOL) for violations of the H-2A temporary agricultural worker visa program. The Court appeared divided over whether administrative agencies can constitutionally adjudicate monetary sanctions or if such penalties must be determined by Article III federal judges.

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The Institutional Mechanism and the Challenge

For decades, the H-2A program has allowed U. S. farmers to hire foreign workers for seasonal crop harvesting. Under this framework, employers are required to provide specific living conditions, including safe housing, meals, and water, to prevent the undercutting of domestic labor markets. The Department of Labor serves as the primary regulatory body overseeing these obligations. In the case at hand, the DOL found that Sun Valley Orchards had violated these requirements by providing unsanitary living conditions, such as housing workers in 20-bunk rooms with broken sinks and unsafe drinking water, and by failing to pay promised wages.

Sun Valley Orchards does not dispute the underlying facts of the violations but contests the legal authority of the DOL to impose the fine through its own administrative proceedings. The company argues that this process is unconstitutional because it deprives the employer of its Seventh Amendment right to a trial by jury. The central legal question before the Court is whether Congress can validly authorize executive branch agencies to adjudicate and impose civil monetary penalties without referral to a federal court.

Arguments on Executive Authority and Constitutional Limits

During oral arguments, Chief Justice John Roberts expressed skepticism regarding the scope of executive power in this context. Addressing Deputy Solicitor General Sarah Harris, who represented the DOL, Roberts suggested that the administration might be leveraging broad executive authority beyond its justified application, potentially encroaching on the judicial branch's domain. The Chief Justice's questioning signaled concern that the current administrative enforcement model may exceed the powers granted to the executive branch by the Constitution.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pushed back against the company's position, suggesting that Sun Valley's argument conflicted with Congressional intent. She noted that Congress established the H-2A system specifically to protect domestic workers from undercutting by foreign labor, implying that the administrative enforcement mechanism was a deliberate choice by the legislature. Justice Brett Kavanaugh echoed a preference for systemic clarity, describing the company's proposal as being "at war with clarity” for the federal legal system.

Practical Consequences for Federal Regulation

The government's position hinges on the operational reality of federal regulatory enforcement. Deputy Solicitor General Harris argued that limiting civil penalties to Article III courts would be a "nuclear option” for the federal system. She warned that such a ruling would disrupt a wide range of federal programs, including Medicare, Medicaid, and the federal student loan system, which currently rely on administrative adjudication to ensure compliance efficiently. Harris stated that requiring every penalty case to go through federal courts would result in "massive under-enforcement” due to limited judicial resources, ultimately leading to a "catastrophic” failure of these regulatory regimes.

In rebuttal, Harris was candid about the stakes for the government. She acknowledged that losing the case would be a "big deal” but argued that the alternative-a fragmented and unclear system of enforcement-would be worse. She warned that a ruling in favor of Sun Valley Orchards would place "a lot of other statutory regimes” on the chopping block, potentially forcing the administration to seek new legislation from Congress to restructure how federal laws are enforced. The outcome of this case will determine whether federal agencies retain the primary role in policing complex regulatory compliance or if that responsibility shifts almost entirely to the federal court system.