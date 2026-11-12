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U.S. new car prices hit record $51,109 as high interest rates drive ownership costs

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The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the U. S. has reached a record $51,109, according to data from Kelley Blue Book. While this represents a 2.1% increase over the previous year-a rate lower than general inflation-the actual cost of ownership is being driven higher by the cost of borrowing.

Car loan
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Car loan

The cost of financing

The $51,109 figure reflects the transaction price but excludes loan interest. Current market conditions have shifted the composition of monthly payments, with a larger percentage now directed toward interest rather than principal. According to Edmunds, interest rates for new vehicles exceed 7%, while rates for used vehicles have reached approximately 11%.

To manage these costs, consumers are altering their borrowing behavior. Data from 2026 shows an increase in loan amounts, with the average loan reaching $44,664. To keep monthly payments manageable, more than 25% of buyers are now opting for loan terms of 84 months or longer, often paired with minimal down payments in the $500 to $1,000 range.

Used market and accessibility

The used car market provides limited relief, with average prices now near $27,000, a 6% increase from last year. First-time buyers are most exposed to these conditions, as they lack trade-in equity to offset high sticker prices and interest rates.

Drivers of price increases

The record prices are fueled by several structural factors:

  • Production Costs: Tariffs on steel, aluminum, and Canadian imports, along with rising costs for copper and semiconductors, have raised manufacturer expenses.
  • Product Mix: Automakers have shifted production toward high-margin, larger vehicles. Full-size pickup trucks now average nearly $72,000.
  • Feature Creep: Consumer demand for mid-to-upper trim levels-including 360-degree cameras and heated seats-has eliminated the prevalence of entry-level, low-cost models.

These financial pressures have led to a contraction in the buyer pool, with approximately 1 million fewer new car sales annually compared to pre-pandemic levels. Buyers in their late 30s and early 40s are increasingly retaining their current vehicles to avoid the combined burden of high principal and elevated interest rates.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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U.S. new car prices hit record $51,109 as high interest rates drive ownership costs
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