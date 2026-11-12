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DOJ Charges Man With Plotting Van Attack on U.K. Base Housing U.S. Troops

World » Americas

The U.S. Department of Justice made public an eight-count superseding indictment on Tuesday, formally charging Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi with conspiracy to provide material support to Iran-backed terrorist organizations, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Kata'ib Hizballah. The legal action specifically alleges that Al-Saadi attempted to coordinate an attack on Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford in the United Kingdom, a base housing U. S. troops, with two co-conspirators: Mohsen Mohajeri, an Iranian national, and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, an Iraqi national. While Al-Saadi is currently in federal custody in New York, prosecutors stated that Mohajeri and al-Hassani remain at large. The indictment, originally filed in May, was updated to detail the specific operational mechanics of the planned assault on the U. K. air base.

U.S. Air Base in Erbil
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Army photo by Capt., https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
U.S. Air Base in Erbil

The Justice Department's filing outlines the procedural mechanism of the plot, alleging that Al-Saadi directed the operation from the United States by passing coded messages through third parties, including his family members. According to the indictment, beginning in August, Al-Saadi directed and paid associates within the United Kingdom to prepare for the attack at RAF Fairford. This involved instructing an unnamed individual to conduct surveillance at the base and later paying multiple others to organize vehicles and supplies. Prosecutors alleged that Al-Saadi specifically instructed the acquisition of vans, barrels of fuel, chemical accelerants, and metal to be used as shrapnel for the intended explosion.

Operational Execution and Interception

The indictment details the physical implementation of the plan, alleging that three individuals were directed to drive vans filled with fuel to RAF Fairford, where they were to detonate. To evade detection, Al-Saadi instructed the placement of custom decals on the vehicles to disguise them as fuel delivery or pool supply businesses. Federal prosecutors stated that law enforcement authorities in the United Kingdom recovered the three vans bearing these specific business decals and arrested the drivers before the attack could be completed. The indictment notes that on September 26, al-Hassani directed the drivers to proceed to the base, but two of the vans encountered security checkpoints that prevented them from reaching their intended target.

The document cites specific communications to establish the intent and coordination of the plot. In a phone call in July, Al-Saadi allegedly asked his sister to relay messages to Mohajeri regarding their "work,” referring to terrorist activity, and inquired if it had been paused. When his sister replied that the work was not cancelled, Al-Saadi continued the coordination. On September 24, he allegedly instructed his family to give al-Hassani money specifically "so we can do it,” referring to the RAF Fairford attack. Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the U. S. government will prosecute anyone who plans a terrorist attack on a military base housing American servicemembers, emphasizing the federal authority to address threats originating from or executed against U. S. interests abroad.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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