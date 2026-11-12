British Authorities Arrest Senior U. S. Army Officer for Russian Espionage

British authorities have arrested a senior U. S. Army officer on suspicion of espionage linked to Russia, citing specific violations of the National Security Act 2023. The suspect, a 41-year-old officer stationed at Imjin Barracks-the headquarters for NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps-was taken into custody Tuesday near Gloucester.

Photo: Сайт Корпуса морской пехоты США by Корпус морской пехоты США, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Marines and sailors together with a company from the 2nd Marine Special Operations Battalion of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Special Operations Command

Legal Basis and Procedural Stage

The arrest is based on suspected violations of Section 1 and Section 3 of the U. K.'s National Security Act 2023. Section 1 pertains to the unauthorized obtaining or disclosure of protected information, while Section 3 involves providing assistance to a foreign intelligence service. According to the Metropolitan Police, the investigation specifically relates to activity connected to Russia.

The case is currently in the investigative and custodial stage. The suspect is held at a London police station while the U. K. Counter Terrorism Policing force conducts searches at two locations in Gloucestershire. Brig. Gen. Sean Stinchon, commanding general of U. S. Army Counterintelligence Command, confirmed the soldier remains in custody.

Institutional Coordination

The operation was executed through a partnership between U. K. law enforcement and U. S. national security agencies. The FBI and the U. S. Army Counterintelligence Command are coordinating with British authorities to investigate the breach of security and the alleged violation of the officer's oath to the United States.

U.K. police have clarified that this specific arrest is distinct from other ongoing Counter Terrorism Policing investigations, including a separate case involving suspected Iran-backed operatives targeting RAF Fairford.