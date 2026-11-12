DOJ Moves to Dismiss Bannon and January 6 Leader Convictions Citing Interests of Justice

The U. S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed motions to dismiss criminal convictions against former presidential adviser Steve Bannon and senior members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, citing the "interests of justice" as the primary rationale for the move.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Coolcaesar, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ U.S. Department of Justice Building

Mechanism of Prosecutorial Discretion

The DOJ is utilizing the principle of prosecutorial discretion to seek the vacation of these convictions. In the case of Steve Bannon, who was convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack, the DOJ has asked the court to drop the indictment and erase the conviction. Deputy Associate Attorney General Michael Weisbuch argued that the pursuit of the case is no longer appropriate, asserting that Bannon believed he was protected by executive privilege.

The DOJ maintains that the court lacks the authority to reject an unopposed motion to dismiss, arguing that policy-based grounds for dismissal are not subject to judicial review or "second-guessing."

Implementation Across Multiple Cases

This procedural approach follows a broader pattern of the administration clearing the legal records of President Trump's allies through two distinct legal instruments:

Presidential Pardons: Used for the majority of January 6 defendants, which provides an immediate executive reprieve.

Used for the majority of January 6 defendants, which provides an immediate executive reprieve. Motions to Vacate: Used for senior leadership of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, and now Steve Bannon, by requesting the court to dismiss the charges based on the interests of justice.

Institutional Conflict and Judicial Response

The shift has created a lack of adversarial proceedings, as the DOJ is no longer defending the convictions it originally secured. Legal critics and representatives for the House Select Committee have argued that this removes the essential check of opposing parties in the courtroom. In earlier cases involving the Oath Keepers, attorneys requested that federal appeals courts appoint an amicus curiae (friend of the court) to argue in favor of upholding the convictions-a mechanism used in previous high-profile cases such as those of Michael Flynn and Eric Adams.

Despite these requests, judges in the January 6 leadership cases dismissed the charges without appointing outside counsel. U. S. District Judge Amit Mehta noted that while the motions were granted, the outcome diminished the gravity of the events of January 6 and the work of the law enforcement officers who secured the original convictions.