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Microsoft's Quincy, Washington data center anchors local economy two decades after opening

World » Americas

In Quincy, Washington, a data center built by Microsoft twenty years ago stands as a case study in how technological infrastructure can anchor a local economy long before the current wave of artificial intelligence investment.

Investments in data centers. Employees in the data center
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Investments in data centers. Employees in the data center

The facility, operational since the early 2000s, predates the recent boom in computing power demand, yet it has remained a significant economic engine for the community.

Jo Ling Kent, a CBS News correspondent, visited the site to examine how this early-stage adoption of data infrastructure translated into tangible benefits for residents.

The central question is not merely how the building functions, but how its presence shaped local wages, employment stability, and municipal revenue in a region where such high-paying, tech-focused jobs are rare.

By separating the historical investment from the current AI-driven market frenzy, the story highlights that long-term corporate presence in data infrastructure can provide sustained economic stability distinct from the volatile hiring cycles seen in other sectors.

The mayor of Quincy confirmed that the facility contributed to higher local income levels and reliable tax revenue, demonstrating that the economic benefits of data centers extend beyond initial construction jobs to encompass decades of operational employment and community investment.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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