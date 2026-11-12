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Kazakhstan Drafts Rules to Count Digital Tenge in Bank Reserve Requirements

World

The National Bank of Kazakhstan has drafted a regulation permitting banks and financial institutions to hold digital tenge as part of their assets to meet the minimum reserve requirement (MRR). Under the proposed rules, digital tenge would be classified as a reserve asset, with a cap of 25% of the total reserve portfolio. Regulators stated that expanding the eligible asset base is intended to ease MRR conditions for financial entities.

Digital currency
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Digital currency

To maintain oversight, the National Bank plans to require banks to submit daily data on digital tenge balances during the reserve formation period, including average values. The draft also clarifies criteria for classifying certain bonds as third-category liabilities in MRR calculations. Specifically, this applies to bonds that can be redeemed early or at the holder's request if the issuer violates covenants or undergoes a change in control. A standardized reporting format for bonds is also proposed, requiring disclosures on issuance terms, early redemption rights, covenants, and the list of security holders. Officials noted these measures aim to refine MRR calculation procedures and improve liquidity management. Previously, National Bank head Timur Suleimenov indicated the possibility of raising MRR levels for banks.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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