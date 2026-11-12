World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Belarus shifts cancer drug production to targeted therapies

World

Belarus is shifting its oncological pharmaceutical production from basic chemotherapy to targeted therapies, focusing on proteasome and kinase inhibitors. According to Tatyana Bozhok, head of the laboratory at the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the NAS of Belarus, the "ChemPharmSynthesis" center has transitioned from platinum-based drugs and nucleoside antimetabolites toward a full-cycle synthesis of pharmaceutical substances.

Pharmaceutical production
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Pharmaceutical production

By developing molecule synthesis technologies and impurity removal processes internally, the center aims to eliminate reliance on external raw material suppliers and control production costs. This operational shift allows the center to prepare technical documentation and master molecules while foreign patents are still active, enabling the launch of domestic analogs immediately upon patent expiration.

The facility currently operates under EAEU GMP standards. Future capacity expansions are planned to include the production of monoclonal antibodies to increase treatment efficacy and reduce toxicity for patients.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Ancient hunger in the Russian North: Mixing random remains became a legendary caloric weapon
Recipes & Food
Ancient hunger in the Russian North: Mixing random remains became a legendary caloric weapon
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability

PS-90A engines lag Western peers by 15-20% in efficiency, and Tu-214s require a three-person crew, adding fixed labor costs absent in two-pilot Boeing and Airbus cockpits.

Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace after Abu Dhabi talks, Medinsky says
Qantas A350-1000ULR sets longest commercial airliner flight record
Why a small kidney stone can be more dangerous than a large one Alexander Shtorm Winter Fragrance Selections Defined by Accord Structure Marina Lebedeva NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine Andrey Nikolaev
NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine
Cuba pivots to renewable energy and direct trade as U.S. intervention remains unlikely
Russia Jumps to No. 2 in Flaxseed Oil Exports
Russia Jumps to No. 2 in Flaxseed Oil Exports
Last materials
Lenten Solyanka Recipe: A detailed guide to preparing mushroom and vegetable soup
Bulgaria proposes progressive property tax and valuation hikes
IITM data attributes 71% of Delhi's Diwali PM2.5 to fireworks
Brilliant holiday ornaments: new techniques changed the durability of precious stone manicures
Uzbekistan Integrates Local Contractors in Nuclear SMR Build Under Rosatom Export Model
Algeria Mandates Government Agencies to Accept Dzair Digital Portal Documents
Iran Faces 400 Million Cubic Meter Daily Gas Deficit as Winter Begins
Kyrgyzstan's Manas Airport to Build 40,000m² Cargo Terminal for China-Europe Trade Corridor
The era of heavy styling is over: new cutting techniques will dictate how hair behaves in 2027
Uzbekistan to Zero Tariffs on Mobile Phone Imports for WTO Accession
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.