Belarus shifts cancer drug production to targeted therapies

Belarus is shifting its oncological pharmaceutical production from basic chemotherapy to targeted therapies, focusing on proteasome and kinase inhibitors. According to Tatyana Bozhok, head of the laboratory at the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the NAS of Belarus, the "ChemPharmSynthesis" center has transitioned from platinum-based drugs and nucleoside antimetabolites toward a full-cycle synthesis of pharmaceutical substances.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Pharmaceutical production

By developing molecule synthesis technologies and impurity removal processes internally, the center aims to eliminate reliance on external raw material suppliers and control production costs. This operational shift allows the center to prepare technical documentation and master molecules while foreign patents are still active, enabling the launch of domestic analogs immediately upon patent expiration.

The facility currently operates under EAEU GMP standards. Future capacity expansions are planned to include the production of monoclonal antibodies to increase treatment efficacy and reduce toxicity for patients.