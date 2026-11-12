Bulgaria's Industrial Production Falls 8.9% Year-Over-Year in September 2026

Bulgaria's industrial production declined in September 2026, with the seasonally adjusted general index dropping 0.5% from August 2026, according to preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI). On a year-over-year basis, the calendar-adjusted index fell 8.9% compared to September 2025.

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The monthly decline was driven primarily by the mining sector, which contracted by 8.4%, and the manufacturing sector, which decreased by 0.4%. Conversely, the production and distribution of electricity, heat, and gas grew by 6.8%.

Within the manufacturing sector, monthly losses were concentrated in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment (-13.9%) and electrical equipment production (-6.8%). Growth was recorded in the production of computer, electronic, and optical equipment (+9.3%), as well as motor vehicles and trailers (+9.4%).

Annual data for September 2026 reveals a significant collapse in mining, which fell 56.6% year-over-year, and a 9.4% contraction in manufacturing. The energy sector grew by 32.2% over the same period.

The sharpest annual declines in manufacturing occurred in leather and footwear production (-41.5%) and fabricated metal products, excluding machinery and equipment (-41.2%). Yearly increases were seen in tobacco products (+11.9%), food products (+9.7%), and pharmaceuticals (+9.3%).

Following Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026, the NSI has implemented mandatory publication of international trade indices for eurozone and non-eurozone countries, adhering to EU Regulation 2019/2152.