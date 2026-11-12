Bulgaria proposes progressive property tax and valuation hikes

Bulgaria is preparing a significant overhaul of its property tax system, a move that experts warn could place a heavy financial burden on both multi-property owners and ordinary tenants. The proposed introduction of a progressive tax scale for secondary and subsequent real estate assets risks driving up rental prices, as landlords are likely to pass increased fiscal obligations on to their tenants during lease renewals.

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Martin Kostov, an attorney analyzing the proposal, argues that the current draft fails to account for citizens' actual wealth. He notes a potential paradox: owners of vacant assets may find themselves in a more favorable tax position than active participants in the rental market. Meanwhile, the government is also discussing a comprehensive reassessment of property valuations. The Council of Ministers approved a plan on November 4, 2026, which projects a 30% increase in property assessments by 2027 and a doubling of the base value by 2029 compared to 2026 levels. If approved by parliament, these measures are expected to generate an additional €73.4 million for municipal budgets in 2027 alone.

The direct impact on taxpayers could be severe. If current tax rates remain unchanged, the automatic expansion of the tax base would result in a doubling of property tax payments. Owners of second homes would face a compounded effect: first from the increased asset valuation, and second from the higher coefficients applied to additional property holdings.

Metric Projected Impact Tax base 30% increase in assessments (2027); 100% increase by 2029 Budgetary revenue €73.4 million expected in 2027

Legal uncertainties remain regarding inheritance and joint ownership. There is a risk that shares in inherited rural homes could be classified as separate taxable objects, inadvertently raising taxes for owners of low-value provincial properties. Additionally, some property owners may attempt to circumvent higher personal tax rates by transferring assets to legal entities. Questions also persist regarding the aggregation of properties located in different municipalities, as inter-municipal data sharing mechanisms are not yet clear. A previous attempt to regulate this sector in 2018 was deemed discriminatory by the Constitutional Court, specifically regarding penalties for vacant, non-revenue-generating real estate.

"Detailed calculations are needed for each municipality to determine how much housing will actually enter the market and what portion of the tax burden will fall on tenants,” said Svetlana Fedorova, a lawyer specializing in regional legislation, in an interview with Pravda. Ru.

Data from the 2021 census indicates that 1.66 million residential units are currently vacant. However, experts remain skeptical that increased fiscal pressure will effectively activate this inventory. The legal criteria defining "vacancy" are currently vague, failing to account for legitimate reasons for a property being unoccupied, such as ongoing renovations, legal disputes, or the owner living abroad.

Expert verification: Svetlana Fedorova, lawyer specializing in regional legislation