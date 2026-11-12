IITM data attributes 71% of Delhi's Diwali PM2.5 to fireworks

Fireworks dominated Delhi's air quality crisis during the 2024 Diwali celebrations, accounting for 71.1% of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the capital's atmosphere on November 9, according to data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use City in smog

The shift in pollution composition was abrupt. On November 7, between 1:00 a. m. and 9:00 a. m., pyrotechnics contributed only 5.6% of PM2.5. By the morning of November 8, that share had risen to 43.4%, peaking on November 9. In the same time window on the peak day, vehicle emissions-typically cited as a primary driver of Delhi's smog-accounted for just 6.9%.

The remaining sources of pollution during the peak event were secondary inorganic aerosols (5%), secondary organic aerosols (4.5%), and waste combustion products (1.1%).

Geographic impacts were uneven. At 3:00 a. m. on November 9, PM2.5 levels in Jahangirpuri reached 4,985 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³), while in Nehru Nagar, they hit 2,808 µg/m³. By November 11, the citywide Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the "very poor" category at 301, with 29 of the 59 monitoring stations recording levels above 300.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) acknowledged data gaps during the Diwali period. CPCB equipment is calibrated to measure particles up to 1,000 µg/m³; readings exceeding this threshold are automatically excluded from AQI calculations. This technical limitation means official statistics may have understated the true scale of pollution during peak emission events.

Meteorological conditions exacerbated the episode. A low atmospheric boundary layer restricted vertical air movement, trapping toxic smoke near the ground. Unlike continuous vehicle emissions, fireworks release pollutants in intense, episodic bursts that the winter conditions failed to disperse.

Researchers at IITM, who integrated pyrotechnics as a distinct category in their AIRWISE analysis system, noted that the chemical profile of fireworks smoke partially overlaps with biomass combustion products. This creates some uncertainty in source apportionment, though the correlation between the timing of celebrations and PM2.5 spikes remains clear.