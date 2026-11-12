Uzbekistan Integrates Local Contractors in Nuclear SMR Build Under Rosatom Export Model

Uzbekistan is advancing a dual-track nuclear program that simultaneously constructs small modular reactors (SMRs) and prepares for large-scale conventional units, a structural shift designed to integrate domestic businesses into the nuclear value chain rather than relying solely on imported equipment.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by User:Japo, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Temelin NPP

The core of this transformation is the deployment of the world's first SMR plant built under an "export model,” a distinction highlighted by Alexei Lyakhov, CEO of Rosatom, during a site visit. Under this framework, the project moves beyond the traditional export of technology and hardware to include the deep integration of local contractors as co-producers. A significant portion of construction work is being transferred to Uzbek firms, shifting their role from mere execution to a capacity-building function that establishes domestic institutions capable of servicing complex technical systems independently of external service contracts.

Current physical progress centers on two small power units, each with a capacity of 55 megawatts. Construction teams are scheduled to complete the concrete foundation slab by the end of 2024. For one of these units, a 105-ton reactor vessel casing has already been prepared, a specific logistical milestone that serves as a pilot test for local labor resources and regulatory frameworks before scaling up operations.

Following the SMR phase, the project envisions the construction of two large power units, each rated at 1,000 megawatts. Rosatom plans to commence full-scale construction of these larger blocks in 2027. As of now, the site is undergoing engineering surveys and the refinement of design solutions. This transition represents a magnitude change in engineering and financial management, requiring a fundamental restructuring of risk distribution and resource allocation compared to the modular units.

The labor component of the project reflects its scale. Currently, more than 1,000 workers are employed at the site, with plans to double this headcount in the coming months. The peak labor demand is projected for 2030-2031, when up to 13,500 specialists may be working simultaneously. To support this workforce and the eventual operation of the plant, a new social infrastructure is being developed: a "city of atomists” with an initial capacity for approximately 33,000 residents. This facility is designed to include education, healthcare, and scientific facilities, positioning the nuclear plant as a driver for regional urbanization and the creation of a new economic cluster.

Alongside physical construction, institutional preparation is underway. Training for the operation of the first small power unit is set to begin by the end of 2027. This timeline ensures that the Uzbek side develops its own base of nuclear energy operators, a critical prerequisite for the long-term economic sustainability of the project. The combination of 55 MW pilot blocks, 1,000 MW industrial capacities, and a support city for 33,000 residents forms a closed ecosystem linking technological implementation with the development of local human capital and institutional capacity.