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Algeria Mandates Government Agencies to Accept Dzair Digital Portal Documents

World

Algerian government agencies are now legally required to accept administrative documents issued electronically through the Dzair Digital Services national portal. Meriem Benmouloud, the Minister and High Commissioner for Digitalization, confirmed this policy shift during a press briefing, stating that the move mandates state administrations to integrate electronic files into their standard procedures.

Digital document
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Digital document

The directive stems from a decision issued by Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb, which obligates public institutions to recognize digital documents to streamline administrative processes. Benmouloud emphasized that digitalization extends beyond the mere technical generation of files; it requires practical recognition by government departments. To ensure compliance, the portal has launched a dedicated digital section allowing users to track the status of their documents and verify acceptance by relevant authorities. If a request is denied, citizens can submit electronic complaints or appeals directly through the platform.

Since the portal launched in July, the number of available services has expanded from 21 to 68. By the end of the year, the ministry plans to increase this figure to 100 services, with 23 involving the issuance of documents with electronic signatures. Currently, the platform serves more than two million registered users, having issued over 800,000 electronically signed documents to date.

Mohamed Hatat, the Minister of Labor, Employment, and Social Security, noted that shifting to electronic document circulation aims to eliminate the duplication of paper and digital workflows. He argued that this change enables the state to avoid requesting documents from citizens that are already held by other government agencies, provided that personal data protection and information exchange laws are strictly observed. Hatat also reported that his sector currently operates 38 platforms delivering 256 electronic services across 13 subordinate institutions, seven of which have already been integrated into the national portal.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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