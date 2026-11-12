Iran Faces 400 Million Cubic Meter Daily Gas Deficit as Winter Begins

Iran's energy system is facing a daily gas deficit of 400 million cubic meters as it enters the winter season, creating a critical vulnerability for thermal power plants. According to Homayoun Sadeghi, head of the technical department of the Organization of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (SATBA), approximately 130 million cubic meters of this shortfall results from equipment damage, while the remainder stems from long-term supply imbalances.

Photo: Официальный сайт ОАО Газпром Gazprom, "Power of Siberia" Gas Pipeline

The system's failure points are concentrated in the terminal sections of main gas pipelines, particularly in the northern, northwestern, and eastern provinces. During winter, pressure drops in these pipelines jeopardize the fuel supply to power plants, increasing the risk of rolling blackouts. Because increasing gas production cannot provide an immediate fix, the operational strategy is shifting toward decentralized generation to remove dependency on extended gas transmission corridors.

Iran has installed over 6,200 megawatts of renewable energy capacity to act as a system buffer. By utilizing solar and wind power, the grid reduces its reliance on gas-fired generation, allowing diverted fuel to be used for heating and industry. Solar generation handles peak loads in the south and center, while local renewable capacity in the north mitigates the pressure drops in main pipelines, preventing cascading failures across the national grid.