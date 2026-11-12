Kyrgyzstan's Manas Airport to Build 40,000m² Cargo Terminal for China-Europe Trade Corridor

Manas International Airport in Kyrgyzstan is preparing to build a 40,000-square-meter cargo terminal using the company's own funds, a move designed to integrate the airport into the China-to-Europe and Middle East trade corridor. The infrastructure, which includes bonded warehouses of Classes A and B, will not merely expand storage capacity but alter the logistics routing for goods transiting through the region. Manasbek Samidinov, chairman of the board of JSC "Aeroports of Kyrgyzstan," outlined the operational mechanics of the new system at the "Open Office: Zone of Responsibility" media event.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by HK Arun, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ View of Hong Kong Airport

The terminal is equipped for handling specific cargo categories, including pharmaceuticals, perishables, live plants, and dangerous goods, requiring the construction of specialized zones, laboratories, and sterile rooms. Technical standards are being set by international logistics operators to ensure compatibility with global supply chains. The proposed transport model leverages Kyrgyzstan's geographic position by shifting the final leg of the journey from land to air. Goods arriving from China via road transport will be consolidated in the airport's bonded warehouses before being dispatched to final destinations by air.

According to airport management, this combined land-air schema is intended to reduce total transportation costs compared to existing routes. While the project has generated interest from major international companies and Chinese partners, the terminal's operational readiness remains conditional on external validation. Samidinov stated that the company will send a delegation to China to study the operational practices of large cargo terminals and clarify technical requirements. Crucially, the facility cannot fully enter the market until it passes an external audit confirming that its warehouses meet international standards; foreign investors are currently restricting leasing agreements until this compliance is verified.