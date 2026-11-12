Uzbekistan to Zero Tariffs on Mobile Phone Imports for WTO Accession

Farkhod Olimjonov, head of the Uzbek Customs Committee, announced on November 11 that negotiators reached an agreement to eliminate import duties on mobile phones as part of the country's accession process to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

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According to preliminary calculations, shifting to a zero tariff rate is expected to lower retail prices for consumers by approximately 5%.

The change affects a specific segment of import taxation rather than providing a full fiscal exemption. While the customs duty on mobile devices is abolished, value-added tax (VAT) remains applicable upon import. Consequently, the projected 5% price reduction reflects the removal of one specific indirect tax element rather than a broader elimination of all state-related costs.

This adjustment fits within Uzbekistan's broader integration into global trade rules, with the country previously stating its intention to complete the WTO accession procedure by 2026. The elimination of phone duties illustrates how specific institutional requirements alter economic incentives and cost structures in individual sectors while leaving other fiscal policy instruments unchanged.