Russian Firms Seek Data Center Capacity in Kazakhstan Amid Domestic Saturation

Russian companies are seeking additional data center capacity in Kazakhstan as domestic cloud resources reach nearly 90% utilization following targeted attacks on Russian infrastructure. The shift focuses on establishing backup storage and duplicating critical services rather than full migration, according to Evgeny Svidersky, Vice President for Cloud Services at ITGlobal. com, and Alexey Borshchov, business architect for the Avandoc AI ecosystem.

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Legal frameworks for this transfer include a November presidential decree allowing the use of foreign computing power for encrypted Russian data, subject to approval from a government subcommittee and the FSB. Kazakhstan is recognized as a jurisdiction with adequate data protection, permitting cross-border transfers provided Roskomnadzor is notified and the primary database remains in Russia.

Current available capacity in Kazakhstan remains limited, with the overall market size comparable to a single large Russian data center. Kazakhtelecom's facilities, totaling approximately 25 MW, are currently 95% occupied.

Future capacity is tied to two major projects: the "Data Center Valley" in the Pavlodar region with a planned 304 MW capacity, and a 250 MW complex in Ekibastuz. However, the Ekibastuz site is unlikely to accommodate Russian clients as it is designed for a U. S. tenant and utilizes American chip-based hardware.