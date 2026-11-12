Meycauayan Floods Persist Amidst Uncompleted Projects and Missing Pumping Infrastructure

In Meycauayan, Bulacan, seasonal monsoon rains continue to flood residential areas despite public spending totaling billions of pesos. During Typhoon Carina in 2024, Mayor Henry Villarica reported that up to 80% of the city was submerged, with water levels reaching 3.66 meters in some districts.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Flooded town

The city's operational capacity to manage floodwaters is limited by a lack of pumping infrastructure. Seventeen districts, including Bayugo, Bagbaguin, Bankal, and Pajo, have no pumping stations, leaving residential areas flooded for five to seven days after the Meycauayan River overflows.

Financial records and transparency data reveal a gap between reported completions and physical infrastructure. A project to reinforce river tributaries in the Bayugo-Bankal section, valued at 49 million pesos and officially marked as completed by August 12, 2023, remains unfinished, consisting of open excavations and exposed rebar. The contractor, JB Construction and Supply Inc., has held at least 26 contracts in Bulacan totaling approximately 1.5 billion pesos.

Budgetary allocations for flood control in Meycauayan reached approximately 3.15 billion pesos, according to the Sumbong sa Pangulo portal. Additionally, the student government of Bulacan State University stated in 2025 that the 4th district, represented by Linabelle Villarica, received 5.16 billion pesos for these purposes.

Administrative control of the city has been maintained for over a decade by Henry and Linabelle Villarica, who have rotated the positions of mayor and member of the House of Representatives. In September 2026, a tender was issued for the rehabilitation of pumping stations in nine districts; four of these projects in Banga, Calvario, Lava, and Saluysoy-totaling 77.34 million pesos-were linked to contractor Zaldi Co, who is currently a fugitive from justice.