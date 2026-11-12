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Caspian Sea Hits New Low as Logistics and Biodiversity Face Severe Strains

World

The Caspian Sea level has dropped to minus 29.42 meters relative to the Baltic height system, a new low that surpasses the previous anti-record from 1977. Specialists from the Central Asian Institute of Environmental Research (CAIER) project that by 2050 the level could fall to minus 34 meters, and by the end of the century to minus 47 meters.

The Caspian Sea is a view from space
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The Caspian Sea is a view from space

This decline directly impacts the operational efficiency of maritime logistics and the maintenance costs of coastal infrastructure. Tankers operated by the Caspian Sea Fleet are currently loaded to 80 percent, but further shallowing could reduce payload capacity by an additional 30 to 35 percent. To mitigate these effects, 59.9 billion tenge is allocated for dredging operations in 2025 and 2026.

Capital investments in shoreline facilities face significant risk. The Kenderli desalination plant, into which approximately 113 billion tenge was invested, may require complete reconstruction if the sea level drops another 1.5 to 2 meters.

Climate change and reduced river runoff are the primary drivers of this shallowing. The Volga River, which supplies roughly 80 percent of the water inflow to the Caspian, is losing approximately 25 cubic kilometers of water annually.

Biodiversity is contracting in response to these physical changes. Over the past century, the Caspian seal population has decreased by nearly 90 percent. Asels Tasmagambetova, founder of CAIER, estimates that a further six-meter retreat of the sea will result in the loss of up to 85 percent of animal breeding grounds and habitats.

Scientists are developing an IT platform called "Digital Caspian" to model potential scenarios. Experts emphasize the necessity of revising state planning for coastal infrastructure projects to align with current climate forecasts.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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