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Mexico's 2027 Budget Draft Shows 1.358 Trillion Peso Deficit and Increased Federal Transfers

World

The Chamber of Deputies of Mexico approved the draft federal budget for 2027 in its first reading. The document plans total government expenditure at 10.636488 trillion pesos, representing a modest 1.3% increase in real terms compared to the 2026 figures.

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Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Esparta Palma, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
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The proposal received 372 votes in favor, supported by members of the ruling Morena party and the Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) movement. One hundred and two deputies from the opposition blocks PAN and PRI voted against the measure. The support from MC is linked to the financing of two aqueducts in the state of Jalisco, although the party intends to pursue amendments regarding healthcare, the agricultural sector, and road construction.

The 2027 budget includes a deficit of 1.358558 trillion pesos. Programmed spending constitutes the majority of the expenditure, accounting for 7.43 trillion pesos (69.9%). This category has grown by 15% and is allocated for education, environmental initiatives, water infrastructure, and missing persons programs.

Non-programmed obligations make up 30.1% of the budget, or 3.2 trillion pesos. Nearly half of these funds (49.2%) are directed toward servicing public debt, while another 48.3% covers transfers to regional governments. These resource distribution and regional budget issues remain central to the stability of the country's financial system.

The largest state corporations face strict financial limits. Pemex is required to maintain a balance of 95.1 billion pesos, with personnel costs capped at 118.6 billion pesos. The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) must operate within a balance of 25 billion pesos, with a personnel expense ceiling of 94 billion pesos.

Federal subsidies to regions will increase by 4.6% in real terms, reaching 3.048 trillion pesos.

"The restrained dynamics of budget spending reflect the government's pursuit of fiscal discipline, although the real deficit remains a significant challenge for macroeconomic stability,” noted Valery Kozlov, a regional economist and budget analyst, in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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