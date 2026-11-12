Brazilian Toll Operators Seek 5% Rate Hike for Tax Transition

Brazilian highway concessionaires are seeking a 5% increase in toll rates starting January 1, 2027, to offset costs stemming from a national tax overhaul. The Brazilian Association of Road Concessions (ABCR) argues that the transition from the federal PIS and Cofins levies to the new Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS) will raise operational expenses.

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The request is based on a projected CBS rate of 8.8%, which ABCR calculates creates a 3% funding gap after accounting for the removal of old taxes. However, the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) estimates the actual 2027 rate will reach 11.3%. ABCR President Marco Aurelio Barcelos indicated that this 5% request is an initial step, noting that the full implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (IBS) between 2029 and 2032 could push the sector's total fiscal burden to 30%.

The government has not approved a blanket price increase, opting instead to review each contract individually. A gap remains in loss recovery: the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) has offered to compensate 60% of the losses, while operators are demanding coverage of 80%.

Industrial groups, including the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), are opposing the automatic pass-through of tax changes to users. Fiesp has called for 90-day public hearings, arguing that tax shifts should not automatically increase the financial burden on manufacturers and carriers, which would subsequently raise logistics costs across the industry.