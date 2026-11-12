Kazakhstan Plans 20,000 Ton Gasoline Export to Tajikistan While Seeking Druzhba Pipeline Restart

Kazakhstan is planning to export 20,000 tons of AI-92 gasoline to Tajikistan, with shipments scheduled for November according to the Ministry of Energy. Commercial entities from both countries are currently negotiating the final sale price and logistics routes.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain Canister with gasoline in the trunk

Simultaneously, the Ministry of Energy is seeking to resume oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline. Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov stated that a formal request has been sent to Russia, though a response is still pending. Kazakhstan views this route as commercially attractive.

The operation of the Atyrau-Samara system is contingent on technical requirements; the pipeline requires a minimum annual pumping volume to remain functional. This is particularly critical during winter, as the section between Kazakhstan and Russia lacks oil heating furnaces.