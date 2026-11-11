Finland Urges Residents to Stop Window Washing

Finnish ornithologists have urged Helsinki residents to stop washing their windows to reduce the mass mortality of waxwings. During seasonal movements, these birds frequently collide with transparent building facades; ecologists reported finding over 150 dead birds near a single Helsinki University building.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kati Kosonen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Finland, Helsinki city

The danger stems from a sensory mismatch where birds perceive clear glass as an open passage and mirrored reflections of trees and sky as natural environment. While small migratory songbirds-such as warblers and thrushes-are frequently affected in North America, waxwings in Finland are particularly vulnerable due to their tendency to travel in large flocks.

In the United States, researchers estimate that at least 1.28 billion birds die annually from glass collisions, a figure that could reach 2 billion when accounting for those that succumb later to injuries. While global statistics are unavailable, annual losses are likely measured in billions. Low-rise office buildings and residential homes located near trees are often more hazardous than skyscrapers, with artificial lighting further disorienting birds during nocturnal migrations.

These collisions contribute to a broader ecological decline; since 1970, the North American bird population has decreased by approximately three billion individuals, alongside habitat loss and other threats.

To mitigate these losses, the U. S. and Canada utilize specialized glass with bird-visible patterns, protective films, and external netting. European experts suggest integrating bird safety into the design phase, recommending dots or stripes with gaps no larger than five centimeters. Conversely, single decals of predatory bird silhouettes have proven largely ineffective.

In Russia, while the issue exists, there is no comparable national statistical record of bird deaths from glass facades, and mandatory glazing markers are not yet a standard construction practice.

Finnish ornithologists suggest leaving windows unwashed during migration periods as a simple temporary measure, though they maintain that specialized coatings are the more reliable long-term solution.