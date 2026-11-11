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Cuba pivots to renewable energy and direct trade as U.S. intervention remains unlikely

World

Donald Trump recently characterized Cuba as a collapsing nation with an ideology similar to that of U. S. Democrats, suggesting the country would fall soon. Despite this rhetoric, a direct U. S. military operation remains unlikely due to a shift in regional politics, domestic political risks, and Cuba's defensive preparations.

Washington Monument, Washington, USA
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Washington Monument, Washington, USA

The victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil has countered the momentum of right-wing forces in Latin America, reducing the likelihood of regional alignment with Washington. Internally, Secretary of State Marco Rubio's own presidential ambitions may deter him from initiating a high-risk conflict. Additionally, Cuba has focused on territorial defense; in November, the country conducted "Moncada-2026" exercises under the "War of All the People" doctrine, signaling a readiness for guerrilla warfare. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel responded by stating that the U. S. will not determine Cuba's future.

To counter the effects of the U. S. blockade and a critical shortage of fuel, Havana is pivoting toward renewable energy to reduce its dependence on imported fuel oil. With Chinese assistance, Cuba has constructed more than 40 medium and 20 small solar power plants via barter agreements. This has increased the share of solar energy in the national energy balance from 3% in 2024 to 10% in 2026. The government aims to increase the number of medium solar parks to 92 with a total capacity of 2 GW by 2028. To stabilize the grid, China has also supplied industrial battery storage units, including initial accumulators with a capacity of 50 MW.

Current energy needs are partially met by domestic heavy oil production, which covers about 40% of requirements, and targeted foreign aid. In March 2026, the Russian tanker Anatoly Kolodkin delivered 100,000 tons of fuel oil to Matanzas. Processing this shipment at the Cienfuegos refinery temporarily met approximately one-third of the island's needs for gasoline, diesel, and liquefied gas.

Cuba is also reforming its economic structure to bypass state monopolies. In 2026, Russian businesses began signing direct contracts with small and medium-sized private enterprises on the island. This shift in logistics and payment methods contributed to a 40% increase in trade turnover between the two countries over a nine-month period.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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