Kazakhstan identifies 1990s talent outflow as primary driver of scientific efficiency decline

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Science and Higher Education has identified a generational break and the massive outflow of talent in the 1990s as the primary drivers behind the decline in the country's scientific efficiency. Saisat Nurbek, the minister in charge, highlighted that the registered number of scientific and technical workers plummeted from 52,000 in 1990 to just 12,000 by 2000. This loss of 40,000 specialists resulted not only from emigration to Russia, France, and other nations but also from a domestic reallocation of human capital, where many promising researchers in mathematics, biology, and genetics left the sector for government service or banking.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Бушуев is licensed under Все права защищены СОКРАЩЕНИЕ ТРУДОСПОСОБНОГО НАСЕЛЕНИЯ

The recovery of the scientific workforce is currently underway, with the total number of scientists rising from 22,000 to 28,000. More than 5,500 specialists have returned to the country, altering the demographic structure of the sector: young researchers now constitute nearly 50% of the scientific community, while women account for over 55%. Nurbek emphasized that while financial injections are occurring, they cannot immediately compensate for the lack of established scientific infrastructure, as building technical capabilities and training personnel requires sustained time and accumulation of technological groundwork.

In terms of academic standing, the ministry points to the country's performance in the QS Asia rankings, which include 51 Kazakhstani universities. Three of these institutions are ranked in the top 100, a metric the ministry describes as exceeding the indicators of other universities in the region.

Efforts to stabilize this capacity include new management mechanisms proposed for scientific projects. On November 11, 2026, MP Darhan Akhmetiev suggested implementing digital cards for each scientific project to consolidate all stages-from application to result verification-into a single information system. To support the financial side of this infrastructure, proposals include creating a dedicated fund sourced from 1% of subsoil user taxes, attracting private business investments, and utilizing regional budgets.