Guyana Awards $800 Million in Contracts for Potaro-Siparuni Region Road Rehabilitation

Guyana's government has initiated a significant road rehabilitation program in the eighth region, allocating contracts worth more than $800 million to 50 local contractors. The projects target road networks in the Mahdia area and surrounding communities within the Potaro-Siparuni Region.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Игорь Сергачев is licensed under Все права защищены Repair of the road along the river

The formal awarding of these contracts took place at the regional council chamber, overseen by Public Works Minister Juan Edgill and Local Government Ministry representative Pauline Sukay. Construction machinery is scheduled to mobilize to the sites within the coming weeks, marking the transition from planning to active execution.

The scope of work covers strategic sections including Campbeltown, 7 Mile, the Brian Sukre intersection, and Tiger Hill. These upgrades are designed to address specific gaps in intra-regional transport connectivity rather than merely adding length to the road network.

Participating in the launch were Regional Executive Director Marty Desusa and Ministry engineer Jeffrey Walcott. Following the signing, the delegation inspected the work fronts in Campbeltown and Tiger Hill, examining bridges and pavement sections flagged for immediate modernization. On November 9, Edgill confirmed that this inspection served as the final preparatory step before full-scale construction begins.

The stated objective is to resolve long-standing access issues in the Potaro-Siparuni Region by improving safety for vehicular traffic and facilitating resident access to basic social services. The deployment of 50 contractors aims to create localized economic activity, while improved logistics are intended to support development in Guyana's remote territories.