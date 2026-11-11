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Iran and Iraq Sign Agreement for Joint AI Master's Program

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Amir Kabir University of Technology in Tehran and Najaf al-Asraf Islamic University in Iraq have signed an agreement to launch a joint master's program in computer engineering with a specialization in artificial intelligence. The document outlines an educational cooperation mechanism that, at this stage, involves developing a common curriculum for training specialists.

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During a visit by an Iraqi delegation to Tehran, members inspected the university's science and technology park as well as laboratories within the biomedical, mechanical, civil, and environmental engineering faculties. The visit aimed to review products and developments by Iranian "knowledge-based” companies, though the agreement does not specify a list of technologies to be transferred or implemented.

Context of inter-university interaction

This initiative is part of a broader package of agreements between the Ministries of Science and Higher Education of Iran and Iraq. According to available data, students from both countries have currently realized 350 joint research projects. At the current stage, cooperation is focused on the following areas:

  • preparing joint dissertations and publications in specialized scientific journals;
  • creating a branch of the Tehran University of Medical Sciences in Iraq (currently at the discussion/agenda stage);
  • organizing the "Third Iran-Iraq Scientific and Technical Week” in Isfahan and Fars provinces, where issues of AI and "smart” education are planned for discussion.

Currently, collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence is at the stage of institutional formalization, moving from the signing of memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and the launch of educational programs to the planning of joint conferences and applied research.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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