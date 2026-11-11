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Argentina Resumes Hydroelectric Complex in Santa Cruz After Three-Year Freeze

World

Argentina has resumed construction of a hydroelectric complex in Santa Cruz province, ending a three-year freeze caused by legal and administrative disputes. The project, executed by Chinese contractors, has now moved into the active engineering phase.

VILO Tower in Argentina
Photo: archdaily.com by Rafael Viñoly is licensed under Free More Info
VILO Tower in Argentina

The dam is designed to stabilize the southern region's energy grid, which currently relies heavily on intermittent wind generation. By regulating water flow and creating a large storage reservoir, the facility will provide base-load generation to balance peak loads and maintain network stability during periods of low wind.

Operational capacity at the site is intended to remove energy constraints for the mining and resource processing sectors in Santa Cruz. However, integrating this power into the system requires an expansion of high-voltage transmission line capacity to handle the increased electrical flow.

The three-year hiatus has disrupted logistics and supply chains. Because the project is funded by China, the facility relies on imported Chinese equipment, which reduces initial capital costs but creates a long-term dependency for technical maintenance. The primary current obstacle is the restoration of dormant production capabilities on-site and the transport of heavy machinery to the remote province.

Regional economist Valeriy Kozlov told Pravda. Ru that restarting such large-scale infrastructure requires precise synchronization of financial flows and technical expertise, particularly when tied to foreign equipment.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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