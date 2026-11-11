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Italy's Foreign Subsidiaries Shift Toward R&D Amid Industrial Value Decline

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The Italian National Institute of Statistics released a report on the 2024 performance of multinational corporations operating in Italy, highlighting a structural shift toward technological investment despite diverging trends across economic sectors. Foreign entities currently manage 19,321 subsidiary structures in the country, a 2.6% increase from the previous year. The workforce at these enterprises grew by 3.8%, exceeding 1.9 million employees.

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The economic contribution of these foreign subsidiaries reflects a complex dynamic. While revenue declined by 1.8% to 871 billion euros, value added rose by 4.1% to 196 billion euros. This growth was entirely driven by the services sector, which expanded by 6.7%, while the industrial segment contracted by 0.7%. However, the innovation landscape tells a different story. Research and development (R&D) expenditures surged by 10.7%, surpassing the 7 billion euro mark. In this specific area, the industrial sector led the charge with a 14% increase, significantly outpacing the services sector, which grew by only 2.6%.

Metric Share of Italian Economy
Jobs 10.1%
Value Added 17.8%
R&D Expenditure 41.2%

Foreign entities play a dominant role in Italy's external trade flows. In the pharmaceutical industry, they account for 60.2% of exports and 71.3% of imports. In the automotive sector, these figures stand at 52.9% and 69.5%, respectively. Notably, nearly 69% of imports consist of goods moving within corporate networks.

Simultaneously, Italian corporations are expanding their global footprint. They control 26,935 subsidiaries across 175 countries, a 6.6% increase. The overseas workforce grew by 4.4% to 1.8 million employees, and revenue rose by 2.9% to 576 billion euros. The most aggressive growth was recorded in transport engineering and cellulose processing. The overseas professional and scientific services sector saw a revenue jump of more than 107%.

Currently, nearly 46% of all employees in Italian multinational groups work outside the country. In the extractive industry, this figure reaches 92.8% of personnel, underscoring the deeply global nature of modern Italian business operations.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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