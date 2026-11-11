Singapore Tests First District 'Scrabble Crossing' Pilot at Joo Chiat Road

Singapore is set to test a new pedestrian crossing method known as a "scrabble crossing" at the intersection of Joo Chiat Road and East Coast Road, beginning on November 16, 2026. Under this three-month pilot program, vehicles will remain stationary while pedestrians receive a green light to cross in any direction, including diagonally. The initiative, located near the i12 Katong shopping center, aims to determine if this format can become a permanent feature, as it is currently only implemented in one other location in the city center at Lau Pa Sat. Previous attempts to introduce similar systems on Orchard Road in 2006 and 2017 did not become standard practice.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Breshuk (Брещук Сергей Евгеньевич), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Chinatown in Singapore

The change requires significant adjustments to traffic flow. According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), right turns from East Coast Road onto Joo Chiat Road will be prohibited, forcing drivers to use detours. The agency acknowledges that while pedestrian safety is expected to improve, wait times for all road users will increase due to longer signal cycles. To manage the transition, traffic officers will be present at the intersection on launch day, and advance road signs will warn drivers of the new rules.

Urbanism and infrastructure expert Walter Teixeira noted that scrabble crossings are most effective in environments already designed for pedestrians rather than cars. He suggested that for the Joo Chiat project to succeed, the city should consider expanding vehicle-free zones and reviewing parking space allocation. Local assemblyman Go Pei Ming emphasized that the idea originated from community leaders and was finalized through months of consultation with the business sector and transport engineers.