World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Singapore Tests First District 'Scrabble Crossing' Pilot at Joo Chiat Road

World

Singapore is set to test a new pedestrian crossing method known as a "scrabble crossing" at the intersection of Joo Chiat Road and East Coast Road, beginning on November 16, 2026. Under this three-month pilot program, vehicles will remain stationary while pedestrians receive a green light to cross in any direction, including diagonally. The initiative, located near the i12 Katong shopping center, aims to determine if this format can become a permanent feature, as it is currently only implemented in one other location in the city center at Lau Pa Sat. Previous attempts to introduce similar systems on Orchard Road in 2006 and 2017 did not become standard practice.

Chinatown in Singapore
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Breshuk (Брещук Сергей Евгеньевич), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Chinatown in Singapore

The change requires significant adjustments to traffic flow. According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), right turns from East Coast Road onto Joo Chiat Road will be prohibited, forcing drivers to use detours. The agency acknowledges that while pedestrian safety is expected to improve, wait times for all road users will increase due to longer signal cycles. To manage the transition, traffic officers will be present at the intersection on launch day, and advance road signs will warn drivers of the new rules.

Urbanism and infrastructure expert Walter Teixeira noted that scrabble crossings are most effective in environments already designed for pedestrians rather than cars. He suggested that for the Joo Chiat project to succeed, the city should consider expanding vehicle-free zones and reviewing parking space allocation. Local assemblyman Go Pei Ming emphasized that the idea originated from community leaders and was finalized through months of consultation with the business sector and transport engineers.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Biological horror in the deep sea: a bizarre anatomical trap holds the fate of ancient survivors
Animal
Biological horror in the deep sea: a bizarre anatomical trap holds the fate of ancient survivors
Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace after Abu Dhabi talks, Medinsky says
Asia
Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace after Abu Dhabi talks, Medinsky says
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability

PS-90A engines lag Western peers by 15-20% in efficiency, and Tu-214s require a three-person crew, adding fixed labor costs absent in two-pilot Boeing and Airbus cockpits.

Tupolev's Market Collapse: Fuel Economics Overrode Soviet Reliability
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
White House faces diplomatic deadlock: Moscow rejects new format of negotiations via Abu Dhabi
Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace after Abu Dhabi talks, Medinsky says
Qantas A350-1000ULR sets longest commercial airliner flight record
Why a small kidney stone can be more dangerous than a large one Alexander Shtorm Winter Fragrance Selections Defined by Accord Structure Marina Lebedeva NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine Andrey Nikolaev
NATO drills in Poland rehearse deployment of European forces to Ukraine
Cuba pivots to renewable energy and direct trade as U.S. intervention remains unlikely
Russian Coal Exporters Face 55% Railway Capacity Ceiling as Port Costs Double
Russian Coal Exporters Face 55% Railway Capacity Ceiling as Port Costs Double
Last materials
Madagascar Overhauls Electricity Pricing Tied to Actual Utility Costs
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent moves to military base amid Iranian threats
Ecuador Zeroes Import VAT on Power Generation Equipment
Yakutia doctors and teachers secure 11,400 Far Eastern Mortgage loans totaling 65.6 billion rubles
Kitchen Scissors Restoration Guide: Five Proven Methods to Sharpen Blades Manually
Kazakhstan Plans 57,000-Ton Annual Capacity for First Domestic Bio-Jet Fuel Plant in Rudny
Kyrgyz Republic Youth Budget Tops 60 Million Soms in 2026
Evolutionary design in the wild: creatures that defied standard laws of biology
Bulgaria's EU exports jump 13.2% as mineral fuel trade accelerates
Biological horror in the deep sea: a bizarre anatomical trap holds the fate of ancient survivors
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.