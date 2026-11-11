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Madagascar Overhauls Electricity Pricing Tied to Actual Utility Costs

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Madagascar is launching a comprehensive overhaul of its electricity pricing system with support from the African Development Bank (AfDB). The sector regulator, Arelec, plans to implement a new tariff structure that will be directly tied to the actual costs incurred by utilities for energy generation and delivery to consumers.

Madagascar
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bernard Gagnon, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Madagascar

Under the AESTAP program, financed through the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), the Ministry of Energy and Arelec are introducing modern tools for economic control. A central component of this reform is a large-scale cost audit. Experts aim to determine the true expenditures of both the state-owned utility Jirama and private operators serving rural areas for both generation and distribution.

Rivoarilala Rasolojaoana, Executive Secretary of Arelec, stated that the current pricing model does not reflect the actual operating expenses of the companies. Establishing the precise cost of service is a necessary precursor to setting new tariffs, a step designed to make the process transparent for all market participants.

Beyond financial restructuring, the government is addressing the critical degradation of the island's infrastructure. The poor condition of the power grid directly affects supply stability, resulting in frequent outages. To address this, authorities are taking several measures: hiring external consultants to assess the value of Jirama's fixed assets and equipment condition, launching state programs to repair the most dilapidated sections of the grid, and developing plans for the phased technical modernization of generation capacities.

The reform seeks to balance the financial viability of energy companies with the affordability of services for consumers. For businesses, transparent pricing offers cost predictability and reduced risk associated with emergency outages. For households, the ultimate goal is improved physical access to electricity; a correctly set tariff should provide companies with the necessary funds to repair the network, thereby ensuring reliable power supply in the long term.

"The objective is to determine the exact cost of services before setting tariffs, ensuring the economic sustainability of the sector and continuity of energy supply," Arelec officials noted.

Effectively, Madagascar is moving away from subsidizing inefficiency toward a model where every Malagasy Ariary included in the tariff contributes to maintaining and developing the country's energy security.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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